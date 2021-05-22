newsbreak-logo
Dairy processor grant recipients announced

Leader-Telegram
 4 days ago

Fifteen Wisconsin dairy companies will receive Dairy Processor Grants in 2021 from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The grants are designed to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities. “Dairy processors are key to bolstering Wisconsin’s position as a...

www.leadertelegram.com
