Dairy processor grant recipients announced

(Theresa) A Dodge County business was one of fifteen dairy companies to receive Dairy Processor Grants in 2021. The grants, from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, are designed to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of the state’s dairy processing facilities. Widmers Cheese of Theresa was awarded grant funds for the hiring of a consultant to help transition the business to the next generation and upgrade to the mail order system. DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski says dairy processors are key to bolstering Wisconsin’s position as a national and global leader in the dairy industry. A total of $200,000 was available for this year’s Dairy Processor Grants, with a maximum $50,000 allowed for each project. DATCP received 18 grant requests totaling more than $630,000. As part of the 2021-2023 biennial budget, Governor Tony Evers has proposed increasing the available funding for Dairy Processor Grants to $600,000 each year to address the need for additional support to the dairy industry.