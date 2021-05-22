newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

H.D. McCarty: America must return to God

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo serious, concerned and earnest patriot of our America can ignore the political conflict and cultural war raging in our beloved country. The sad cost to our citizens because of it -- emotionally, morally, educationally, financially and historically -- cannot yet be measured in its negative effect. The few lines I have in today's column can only paint what at least I see as the essential root picture.

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Almighty God#Political Freedom#Judeo Christian#Prayer#Americans#Disdain America#Liberty#Mercy#Humility#Human Freedom#Thy Holy Protection#Honesty#Human Perfectibility#Country#Culture#Earth#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Perrysburg, OHperrysburg.com

Perrysburg Exchange Club announces winners of Freedom Shrine essay contest

The Perrysburg Exchange Club recently announced the winners of its annual Freedom Shrine essay contest. “The purpose of the Freedom Shrine is to remind young Americans that the freedoms we enjoy today were not purchased easily and that these gifts must be cherished and protected,” said Tim Waltzer, Exchange Club member and chairperson of the writing contest.
Politicstulsabeacon.com

Thomas Jefferson was a true friend of Native Americans

[Looking at why our area has its unique political and religious attitudes.]. Why is Thomas Jefferson significant as a friend of Native Americans?. We tend to think of history as a sequence of unrelated events, but it is the confluence of numerous parallel ventures. Most unconsciously think that history began the day they were born, so prior events are reserved for games of Jeopardy or Trivial Pursuit.
Politicsexpressnews.com

Clack: To sanitize 1619 is to deny America's history

“There must doubtless be an unhappy influence on the manners of our people produced by the existence of slavery among us. The whole commerce between master and slave is a perpetual exercise of the most boisterous passions, the most unremitting despotism on the one part, and degrading submissions on the other. Our children see this, and learn to imitate it; for man is an imitative animal.”
Religiontulsabeacon.com

Letter: America has lost God’s instruction

In the Word of God, God promised to bless and protect His chosen Nation (Israel), if they believed in Him and obeyed His Laws and Commandments. Whenever they turned away from Him, He took serious corrective measures to get them back into the fold. When they failed to obey, God punished them severely.
ReligionSan Saba News & Star

The Peace of God

Sometimes the Bible uses the phrase, “the peace of God” (Philippians 4:7). Other times it uses the phrase, “the God of peace” (II Corinthians 13:11). What a joy in a troubled world to be able to live with the peace of God and to personally know the God of peace. The follower of Jesus Christ is privileged to experience peace in the worst circumstances because of his or her relationship with Christ…
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: How a decades-long conversation shaped the young United States

- - - Akhil Reed Amar's "The Words That Made Us: America's Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840" is the rarest of things - a constitutional romance. Amar, an eminent professor of law and political science at Yale, has great affection for his subject as a text that is worthy of loving engagement by scholars and the public at large. His 700-page narrative covers the "main constitutional episodes" that Americans faced as they revolted against Britain, created a Constitution and Bill of Rights, and built a new nation. Amar argues that the rebellious British subjects sparked a decades-long "constitutional conversation," which eventually drew in men such as John Adams, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Chief Justice John Marshall. His book appears at a time when the Constitution has been criticized for its suppression of the revolution's popular impulses, its undemocratic features such as the electoral college, its embeddedness in slavery and its deliberate exclusion of so many from its iconic invocation of "We the People." Amar's story is more celebratory, but the strength of his argument depends on whether his central metaphor of a conversation accurately captures what is at stake in this book.
Religionchristianity.com

Is God Logical?

One of the objections to Christianity is that believers are expected to abandon logic and resort to a “faith,” which is little better than wishful thinking. Another objection is that God, far from being logical, is arbitrary. Good people die young; bad people live long lives and often become wealthy....
ReligionKeene Sentinel

Thomas Jefferson’s wall of separation is shrinking

The First Amendment contains two religion clauses. The first clause prohibits the government from enacting laws “respecting an establishment of religion.” The second forbids the government from interfering with the “the free exercise” of religion. In 1802, then-president Thomas Jefferson wrote a letter to the Danbury Baptist Association expressing his...
ReligionJacksonville Daily Progress

Will God Forget?

The prophet Isaiah had a difficult task. Speaking truth to stubborn and rebellious people is never easy. Isaiah’s job was to warn God’s people about the fate that awaited the nation. The tone of Isaiah 49 is somewhat different from the first forty-eight chapters. Our attention is turned to the Servant, the Promised Messiah of Israel (and ultimately the Gentiles also). The first six verses variously describe and identify this Servant of the Lord. This Servant is a choice arrow chosen from before birth. The Lord has chosen to display His glory in this Servant. For a moment in time, it will appear that this Servant will have appeared and labored in vain. However, that will not be true. God will accomplish His purposes in a strange and mysterious way but accomplish them He will. This Servant of the Lord will focus on Israel first but will eventually turn His attention to the rest of the world. He will be a light to the nations and His salvation will reach to the ends of the earth.
New York City, NYDaily Gazette

Author Annette Gordon-Reed to receive Empire State Archives History Award

For history junkies who enjoy watching that kind of programming on C-SPAN3, Annette Gordon-Reed is a rock star. She’s been on that network more than three dozen times since 1997 talking about Thomas Jefferson, slavery and other race-related issues. Her first book, “Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy,” pointed the finger at Jefferson and the intimate relationship he had with one of his slaves, and a decade later Gordon-Reed’s 2008 book, “The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family,” earned her the Pulitzer Prize for History.
ReligionGuard Online

God and Man

God is the Supreme Creator and Ruler of the universe who is eternal, holy, righteous and loving. Man was created by Him and given commandments to govern his life. The Triune God includes the Father and the eternal Son who later was begotten in human form and includes His Spirit who is the Spirit of the Father and the Spirit of the Son. “Triune” is three in unity. There is perfect harmony and perfect holiness in the Godhead (1 John 5:7).
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Washington Monthly

The War Over the 13th Amendment and Modern Day Slavery

In the late 1960s, a group of Arkansas prison inmates sued the state Commissioner of Corrections over conditions in what was then called the Cummins Farm, a 16,500 Old South-style plantation staffed by gangs of prisoners. Among their claims was one that life on the Farm was slavery, and thus a violation of the 13th Amendment, which prohibits “slavery or involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime.”
PoliticsPosted by
Deseret News

No country for old things?

A bronze statue of Robert E. Lee, encircled by a fence in Richmond, Virginia, has two things in common with the 1939 film “Gone With The Wind.”. Both are under fire in 2021. And both are old, both in physical age and in the expression of values that are no longer widely seen as appropriate.
Militarytulsapeople.com

World War II veterans sing "God Bless America"

Local Air Force veteran David Rule spent six months during the pandemic collecting videos of area World War II veterans singing "God Bless America." The compilation includes the late William Miller, an Air Force Colonel who flew with the legendary Flying Tigers in World War II. He passed away on April 22, a few days after turning 101.
ReligionSignalsAZ

This Day In History, May 24th, 2021 – “What Hath God Wrought”

It was just 177 years ago today, May 24, 1844, when Samuel Morse, a leader in the telegraph field and the man whom we get Morse Code from, demonstrated his invention to Congress. This was done while sitting in the Capitol building’s basement, which housed the Supreme Court. At the time, our Nation was continuously growing, and the idea of Manifest Destiny was spreading across the Nation like wildfire. However, though modern advances had continued to improve our society, the way of getting messages from point A to point B was still rudimentary, but Morse with his telegraph soon would give Congress and the world a fast and effective way of long-distance communication.
Religiondougwils.com

Free Speech in a Christian Theocracy

Your browser does not support the audio element. One of the reasons why the question of free speech in a hypothetical Christian republic is such an interesting topic is because it brings together all kinds of issues, and presents them to us in a sizzling pan, a sort of corned beef hash with eggs and onions and exotic sauces all mixed up together, and piping hot. Some of the taste sensations you might not have anticipated as going well together before you first tried it, but they do go together.
MinoritiesHerald-Times

Letter: 'Critical Race Theory' is propaganda

You’ve probably heard of this Marxist-inspired “critical race theory.” It’s now taught in our schools, businesses, even the military and some law enforcement agencies. Basically, it boils down to institutionalized racial discrimination against white people. The last thing this country needs is more racial discrimination! The only fair and equitable...
ReligionCommonweal

Religion Booknotes

Without question, the Sulpician priest Raymond E. Brown (1928–1998) was the most celebrated, and in some quarters, the most excoriated Catholic biblical scholar of the late twentieth century. The publication of his massive two-volume commentary on the Gospel of John (1966, 1970) and his co-editorship of the Jerome Biblical Commentary (1968) signaled to his admirers that he and his colleagues represented the breakthrough that had been promised by Pius XII’s 1943 encyclical, Divino afflante spiritu, and that Catholic scholars were capable of doing historical-critical analysis of the Bible just as well as their Protestant academic peers had been doing for a century and a half.
ReligionBrunswick News

We must humble ourselves before God in repentance

There is so much injustice in the world. Has it always been this way, and is it too late for us to experience another revival era?. Dear W.I.: Conditions in the early to mid-18th century find a parallel in society today. The lawlessness, the crime, the immorality that is a stench in the nostrils of God is hastening God’s judgment upon this land. The ills, divisions, troubles, and difficulties that beset our nation could be turned around if its people would humble themselves before God in repentance.