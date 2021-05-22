5 Facts About Gabby Barrett That Will Impress The Hell Out Of You

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. While some American Idol hopefuls have a hard time separating their careers from the reality show, Season 16 contestant Gabby Barrett has done so effortlessly. The singer has built a loyal following in just a few short years, and with a boost from her national television run, she’s well on her way to becoming a household name. Originally hailing from Munhall, PA, Barrett finished third on American Idol in 2018 and has since been holding it down in major cities across the U.S., hitting all the most iconic stages. You’re going to want to keep tabs on her blossoming career, and these facts about Gabby Barrett are pretty darn impressive considering she’s just getting started.