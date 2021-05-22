newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

5 Facts About Gabby Barrett That Will Impress The Hell Out Of You

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. While some American Idol hopefuls have a hard time separating their careers from the reality show, Season 16 contestant Gabby Barrett has done so effortlessly. The singer has built a loyal following in just a few short years, and with a boost from her national television run, she’s well on her way to becoming a household name. Originally hailing from Munhall, PA, Barrett finished third on American Idol in 2018 and has since been holding it down in major cities across the U.S., hitting all the most iconic stages. You’re going to want to keep tabs on her blossoming career, and these facts about Gabby Barrett are pretty darn impressive considering she’s just getting started.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Cade Foehner
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell#True Love#Reality Television#Show Time#American Idol#Baylah May#Top Country Artist#Top Country Album#Cute Photos#Pop Sensibilities#Friends#Critics#National Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Music995qyk.com

Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen Lead Country Music Finalists At Billboard Music Awards

Finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were revealed today (4/30). The ceremony will air live on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Gabby Barrett is a finalist in a few categories, as is Morgan Wallen, as we reported earlier, because of the popularity of Dangerous: The Double Album which spent ten weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. But the Billboard Music Awards won’t be inviting him to the event, which means he won’t be on hand to perform, present or accept an award.
MusicEffingham Radio

Gabby Barrett Is Top Female Nominee At Billboard Music Awards

Gabby Barrett is the top female nominee across all genres at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards with a whopping nine to her name. In addition to several Country categories, she is also up for all-genre Top New Artist, Top Radio Song and Top Collaboration, among others. The Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 p.m. ET.
MusicElite Daily

Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" Lyrics Brutally Call Out A Cheating Ex

John Shearer/ACMA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Gabby Barrett is one of those artists who can effortlessly jump from one genre to the next. She’s a country girl at heart, but her April 2020 “I Hope” remix featuring pop star Charlie Puth appealed to both pop and country crowds — putting Barrett on the map in a big way. You’ve surely heard her breakout hit before, but are you ready to sing along? Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth's "I Hope" lyrics are all too relatable.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Press

Gabby Barrett: Motherhood has made me grow up

Gabby Barrett thinks motherhood has made her "grow up". The 21-year-old singer has a four-month-old daughter called Baylah with her husband Cade Foehner and she's relishing the responsibility. Gabby - who tied the knot in 2019 - explained: "When I first got married, that changed me in a lot of...
Music94.1 Duke FM

Gabby Barrett is “really excited” to bring daughter Baylah on tour

Gabby Barrett is ready to hit the road with a baby in tow!. The breakout country star and her husband, fellow American Idol season 16 contestant Cade Foehner, welcomed daughter Baylah May in January, and the couple is equipped to take her on tour this summer, when she hits the road as an opening act on Thomas Rhett‘s Center Point Road Tour beginning in August. In fact, Gabby refers to their tour bus as a “home on wheels.”
Musicallaccess.com

Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett Among Top Winners At Billboard Music Awards

The late POP SMOKE took home honors as TOP NEW ARTIST, while ARTIST OF THE YEAR THE WEEKND and TAYLOR SWIFT won TOP MALE and FEMALE ARTIST, respectively, at last night's (5/23) BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs). BTS won TOP DUO OR GROUP and TOP SONG SALES ARTIST, while DRAKE was honored as ARTIST OF THE DECADE as well as TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST. The event was televised live from MICROSOFT THEATER and hosted by NICK JONAS, who performed with the JONAS BROTHERS and MARSHMELLO to close the show.
Musiccountryliving.com

Why Everyone Is Talking About Gabby Barrett's Billboard Music Awards Dress

There was no stopping country singer Gabby Barrett during Sunday's Billboard Music Awards. The 21-year-old former American Idol contestant took home three awards —Top Female Country Artist, Top Collaboration, and Top Country Song — for her hit "I Hope" with Charlie Puth. After winning, Gabby took to Instagram to share her excitement and thank her fans. "Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m blessed beyond measure. A moment I’ll never forget," she wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

8 Country Stars Who Were Rejected By 'American Idol'

American Idol is notorious for giving us some of the biggest stars in country music. Carrie Underwood, Kellie Pickler and Scotty McCreery all got their start on the singing show. And Kelly Clarkson, with her music career, talk show and role on The Voice, is a superstar. But there are actually a few of their peers who didn't fare too well on the Ryan Seacrest-fronted reality show.
Musicstarlocalmedia.com

The Weeknd leads 2021 Billboard Music Awards nominations with 16 nods

The Weeknd leads the 2021 Billboard Music Awards nominations with 16 nods. The 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker's acclaimed album 'After Hours' - which was snubbed at the Grammys - is in contention for Top Billboard 200 Album and Top R&B Album. The 31-year-old megastar is also up for Top Male...
TV ShowsPosted by
Us Weekly

‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now? From Kelly Clarkson to Laine Hardy

You’re going to Hollywood! American Idol paved the way for reality competition shows to help everyday people achieve their dreams of music stardom. The series premiered in 2002 on Fox with a star-studded judging panel consisting of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. American Idol‘s freshman season introduced Kelly Clarkson, who would become the show’s first breakout star.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Full List of Nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Revealed

The complete list of nominees for the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards has been released to the delight of fans. Singer The Weeknd tops the list with 16 nominations. Ahead of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 24, 2021, the full list of the finalists was released on Thursday. The Weeknd took the lead with a total of 16 nominations in major categories like Top Male Artist and Top Artist.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Here are the finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

On Thursday morning, The Today Show shared the finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The finalists were revealed as part of a live stream, The List Live, that was streamed across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall along with comedian LaLa Milan were the hosts,...
MusicRegister Citizen

Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, H.E.R. to Honor Elton John at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, and H.E.R. will take part in a special tribute honoring Elton John at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air May 27th on Fox. John will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award this year in recognition of his long career, impact on popular music and culture, and his enduring relevance as a radio and touring act around the world. Chris Martin and Lil Nas X will present John with the award, after which Carlile, Lovato, and H.E.R. will deliver a tribute performance.