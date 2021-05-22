newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Castle, IN

Local Briefs

By Travis Weik
Courier-Times
 4 days ago

Former New Castle resident Johnny Bryant Sloan will be included in the In Memoriam segment of the PBS NewsHour program with Judy Woodruff at 7 p.m. tonight, May 21. Sloan a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force died Easter weekend in Panama City, Florida. The segment on PBS NewsHour promises to be a nice tribute to his life.

www.thecouriertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Castle, IN
Panama City, FL
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Panama City, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry Foundation#The U S Air Force#Pbs Newshour#Housing Authority#Breast Cancer Awareness#Amazon#Anderson Speedway#Book#Poets Abby#Maplewood Terrace#Charity#Memorial Day Weekend#Dining Room#Royalties#Easter Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Housing
Related
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Community Briefs: May 17

ANDERSON — On Friday, May 21, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., the Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will have an all-you-can-eat fish dinner. The menu will consist of Alaskan Pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes, and green beans. Cost is $10 and carryout will be available. Tips Day proceeds aid Alternatives.
Middletown, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Library offers access to online World Book

MIDDLETOWN — If you think a library card will get you a good book to read, think a little bigger — at least at the Middletown/Fall Creek Township Public Library starting this month. At this red-bricked building in northwestern Henry County, the online World Book offers library patrons of all...
New Castle, INCourier-Times

HENRY COUNTY CALENDAR 05-14-21

New Castle Spring Sing: New Castle High School Choir, Red Hot Blues. TODAY May 14th at 7:00 p.m. Bundy Auditorium. Tickets: $7 adults, $5 students. Reservation recommended, call Mrs. Jolley at 765-593-6670 or Mrs. Wilkinson at 765-521-7230. Spring Infant & Toddler Kit Event: Free diapers, formula, baby wipes and toddler...
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

24th Annual Blessing of the Fleet in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first “normal” Blessing of the Fleet since before Hurricane Michael was held Saturday at St. Andrews Marina. Vendors, live music, and food were all available for event-goers. A blessing is given to fishermen for a good year. Organizers said the event is a way...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Memorial Park super announces more summer events; Veterans Weekend extended

Memorial Park Superintendent Tracy Harrison gave the county commissioners an update Wednesday on events that are coming up at the park this summer. On Memorial Day, May 31, there will be a presentation at the park, although a time has not been set yet. The Henry County Veterans Museum and the Friends of Memorial Park gift shopping will be open for the first time on that day.
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Panama City named one of the best fishing locations nationally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is receiving some national recognition ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The city was featured on the list: “Best Memorial Day Weekend Fishing Destinations for 2021.”. Why did Panama City make the list?. According to FishingBooker, the sheltered waters of St. Andrew Bay boast...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Multiple fundraisers coming up for the Henry County Expo Center

Get your Expo questions answered, donate to the project, and support local businesses at the same time. First, lace up your skates and fire up your mix-tape this Sunday from 2-5 p.m. when the Henry County Expo Center hosts its ’90s Hip Hop Jamz party at The Rink, 406 N, Memorial Dr., New Castle.
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Old RC Cola mural discovered in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A piece of history may have just been discovered in Bay County. What appears to be an old Royal Crown Cola ad can be found in downtown Panama City. The mural appears to have survived several years because it was painted on stucco. Royal Crown...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Celebrating Small Business: F.C. Tucker Crossroads Real Estate

This series is provided by the New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce to highlight local companies during Small Business Week. Working downtown has allowed F.C. Tucker Crossroads Real Estate, a local real estate service, to be part of local events such as the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Walk and Memorial Day Parade, as well as being close to the company’s bank, attorney, the courthouse, and a great restaurant, Primo. They love downtown but would like to see the completion of a few more restaurants. Being a member of the Chamber has kept them involved in their community and connected to business community.
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Local cross-country cyclist talks stroke recovery, awareness

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local cross-country cyclist is sharing her tale of recovery and awareness after suffering from a stroke several years ago. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello sat down with her in our studio Thursday morning for more on her inspirational journey. Patricia McNeal suffered from a stroke...
Anderson, INpendletontimespost.com

Highway sale draws the crowds

The streets in town were abuzz with eager shoppers on Friday and Saturday, looking for bargains and enjoying the fresh air during this year’s Highway 38 Sale. Mary Ann Uberto of Anderson was out on the second day of the annual two-day rummage event — which stretches along State Road 38 from Noblesville to New Castle — for the first time.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

PATHWAY TO YOUR PASSION

The New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce hosted 26 organizations at the Pathway to Your Passion job fair May 6 in the Arts Park. Participating were American Senior Communities, Army National Guard, Boar’s Head Provisions, Citizens State Bank, Eastern Indiana Works, ERA Integrity Real Estate, ESS, F.C. Tucker Crossroads Real Estate, First Financial Bank, Grede Casing Company, Henry Community Health, Henry County REMC, Hy-flex Corporation, IVY Tech Community College, New Castle-Henry County Public Library, Reach networks, Regal Roofing and Construction, Reid Health, SERVPRO of Henry and Randolph Counties, Star Financial Bank, State Farm Insurance – Doug Meier, Sugarcreek Packing Company, The GEO Group, Inc., The HR Connection, LLC, TS Tech and Walmart.
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Lord's Supper Soup Kitchen reopens; New days to receive meals

The Lord’s Supper Soup Kitchen in New Castle reopened this month with new serving days. The mission of The Lord’s Supper is to make a positive difference in the lives of men, women and children. The soup kitchen’s reopened May 3 with new serving days Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, all starting at 5 p.m.
Henry County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Henry County artists to hold Paint Out

NEW CASTLE — Plein Air artists from Indiana and surrounding states will gather Saturday, May 22, for the eighth annual Art Association of Henry County’s Paint Out. The art association is holding the Paint Out in conjunction with Indiana Plein Air Painters Association (IPAPA). Artists interested in participating in the...
New Castle, INCourier-Times

DAR chapter met May 1

On Saturday May 1st, 2021, the monthly meeting of the Major Hugh Dinwiddie DAR Chapter was held at the home of Karen Campbell. Regent Denise Akers opened with our rituals assisted by Linda Ashwill, Chaplain. It was followed by our treasurer report given by Dianne Taylor, Treasurer. Secretary report was given by Sherry Rigney. Secretary reports are posted online with motion to accept & seconds approved online. Last month, April, motion to accept was made by Amelia Wyatt with Marianne Hughes & Brenda Cotton seconding the motion.
Henry County, INCourier-Times

May 22 is the 8th annual 'Paint Out'

Plein Air artists from Indiana and surrounding states will gather here Saturday, May 22 for the eighth annual Art Association of Henry County’s Paint Out. The art association is holding the paint out in conjunction with Indiana Plein Air Painters Association (IPAPA). “Artists will be painting Plein Air or outdoors...