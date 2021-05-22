newsbreak-logo
NATO to keep training Afghans

By The Associated Press
Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS -- NATO will continue to train Afghan special forces outside the country after it winds up 18 years of security work in conflict-torn Afghanistan in the coming months, the military organization's top civilian official said Friday. "As we end our military presence, we are opening a new chapter," NATO...

Keeping Kabul airport open -- a key test in Afghan withdrawal

US President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September 11 has left Washington and its allies scrambling to work out how to protect the diplomats and officials staying behind. As he announced the end of America's "forever war" in April, Biden pledged his administration would "determine what a continued US diplomatic presence in Afghanistan will look like" and how to keep it safe. Chief among the challenges now confronting Western officials is that of maintaining security at Kabul airport -- the vital link between the foreign embassies clustered together in the city's fortified "green zone" and the outside world. As fears mount over a Taliban comeback once US and allied NATO troops leave after almost two decades on the ground, there are major unanswered questions about how to maintain a facility vital for Afghans as well as foreigners.
MilitaryAntiwar.com

NATO to Train Afghan Military Outside Country After Withdrawal

The US is also considering training Afghan forces outside of Afghanistan. As the US and NATO are withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the Western powers are still hoping to maintain influence in the country. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that the military alliance will train Afghan forces outside of Afghanistan after NATO troops leave.