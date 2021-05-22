NATO to keep training Afghans

Mr Stoltenberg set out the eight core proposals that should form the core of the Summit agenda. These proposals, which are being negotiated in the North Atlantic Council, are aimed at reinforcing the unity between Europe and North America, broadening NATO’s approach to security, and safeguarding the rules based international order. They range from closer political consultations and a renewed commitment to collective defence, to concrete measures to step up work on resilience, climate change and new technologies, as well as to better coordinate with democracies around the world. Mr Stoltenberg underlined that the Summit will be a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America.