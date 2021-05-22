Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage announces promotion, new hire

Coldwell Banker King held a celebration of their new location in Burnsville on Wednesday, May 19th. The real estate office is now located at 56 Stardust Rd, Ste. 5, Burnsville. The location is next to Barn Charm, near Blossman on the Asheville Highway. Ginger Gregory is the Manager/Agent, Bridget O’Hara, Wild Freeborn and Bill Steigerwald are also agents. Amber Wyatt is the friendly face that greets you as part of the Burnsville staff. Their successful open house included free food and nice prize giveaways. The office number is 828-398-5955. Whether you have a home or property you want to sell or are looking to buy a home, real estate, apartment, condo or townhome , you should check with Coldwell Banker King in Burnsville.