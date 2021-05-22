newsbreak-logo
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage announces promotion, new hire

Star News Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenise Kinney, formerly the senior vice president and general manager, has been promoted to president of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. Kinney has a long and impressive track record in real estate and management. A successful agent for 20 years, she served as broker in charge for two other companies before joining Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in 2008. Kinney’s rise through the ranks began with serving in several management positions until her last position.

