Hampstead, NC

Hampstead comes 'Alive After Five' with music

Star News Online
 4 days ago

Hampstead residents put on your dancing shoes or bring blankets and chairs and chill with the Alive After Five concert series offered by Pender County Parks and Recreation. The free Friday evening concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Hampstead Kiwanis Park, 586 Sloop Point Loop Road, Hampstead. Various food trucks will be on site throughout the series. Alcohol and pets are prohibited. All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

