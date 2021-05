If you’re not among the lucky ones with central air, you either suffer through the summer months or have gotten very familiar with window air conditioners. I love my window AC and I can’t imagine a summer in New York City without it. But I don’t love how it looks. Whether you have the in-window version or a floor unit that exhausts through your window, ACs are heavy, clunky, and, in most cases, hideous. But they don’t have to be with so many low-profile options available.