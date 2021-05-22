newsbreak-logo
Eureka, CA

Services and Sermons

By Heather Shelton
Eureka Times-Standard
 4 days ago

Eureka (239 Buhne St.): The Sunday service and the Rev. Angelica Taggart's talks take place via Zoom. For the link, go to http://eurekasom.com. Sunday service starts at 10 a.m. Prayer line: 707-445-4257. Temple Beth El. Eureka: Temple Beth El has a Kabbalat Shabbat service Friday evenings, Torah study on Saturdays...

www.times-standard.com
Eureka, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Arcata, CA
City
Ferndale, CA
City
Fortuna, CA
City
Eureka, CA
Person
Jesus Christ
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Elks honor ‘Mother of the Year’

Eureka Elks Lodge No. 652 recently held its annual Mother’s Day breakfast and presented its Mother of the Year Award. This year’s recipient was Sang Ae Huffman. Huffman was born in Seoul, South Korea. She met her husband, James, when working for I Corps, U. S. 8th Army. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1969 and became a citizen in 1971. Huffman lives in Fortuna and worked for the Rohnerville School District for 30 years. She been volunteering at the Elks Lodge for the past eight years, cooking and serving meals, and she enjoys fishing and reading. She’s mother to sons James and David and grandmother to Faith, Kathryn and Rebecca. Pictured from left are David, Rebecca; James; Recipient, Sang Ae Huffman and Lodge Exalted Ruler Scott Reinsmith. For more information about the Elks Lodge, visit www.elks652.org.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Lunchtime appreciation

The Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise recently donated a barbecue lunch to thank nearly 40 state-contracted workers who supported local mass-vaccination clinics. The staff had been on-site since April 7 administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Humboldt County residents. Rotarians prepared hot dogs and hamburgers on May 7 and delivered them to workers at the Arcata Community Center two days before they completed their assignment and headed home. COVID-19 vaccination is still available. Go to MyTurn.ca.gov to sign up or call 707-441-5000 for general information or to speak with a Public Health nurse about vaccines. Pictured is the vaccination clinic staff receiving lunch prepared by the Rotary Club Arcata Sunrise at the Arcata Community Center.
Hoopa, CAPosted by
Hoopa Bulletin

Hoopa calendar: Coming events

1. “Concealed Carry Initial Training”; 2. May 22 Dinner To-Go , Braised Pork Belly, Pork Bun and Egg Rice; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. Humboldt Tri-Kids Triathlon and Duathlon 2021; 5. ELECTRIC JUNGLE ~~ with DOC Martin, Jsun, Marjo Lak & Copperton3;
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: Summer Camps, Vaccine Supplies and Oyster Fest

The Journal's annual Summer of Fun issue is out now, with plenty of COVID-19 adapted fun to occupy the kids. On the news side, we've got the tale the rush to get vaccines to Humboldt in the wake of a missed shipment and how we ended up with a glut of vaccines in time for broadened eligibility. We're also looking at the plans taking shape for this year's Arcata Bay Oyster Festival, which will have both virtual and in-person components. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Plein air workshop set with John Hewitt

Humboldt County painters are invited to attend a plein air workshop with nationality recognized artist John Hewitt from July 8 to 10. Weather permitting, participants will paint in three locations: the Humboldt National Wildlife Refuge on July 8, Trinidad State Beach on July 9 and the North Jetty on the Samoa Peninsula on July 10.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Artists to be selected for ‘Re-Emergent’ exhibit

The Humboldt Arts Council, through the support of an anonymous donor, invites local visual artists to apply for support in the creation of new work. Artists must be Humboldt County residents and currently residing in Humboldt County. Sixteen artists will be selected to receive a $800 grant for the creation...
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Audubon Society offers birding tour

The Redwood Region Audubon Society will offer a free guided birding tour along the Eureka Waterfront Trail on Sunday 9 to 11 a.m., with leader Ralph Bucher. Reservations are required and space is limited. Visit www.rras.org for COVID-19 participation guidelines. Sign up by text/messaging 707-499-1247, oremail thebook@reninet.com with the walk date and name and phone number for each participant.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

HAPI hosts panel and community conversation

Humboldt Asians and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity invites the public to a program focusing on Humboldt County’s Chinese expulsions and their reverberations today. The program will be live on Zoom May 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and will feature a reading from Chinese American poet Daryl Ngee Chinn; a look at the anti-Chinese exclusions and expulsions in Northern California by author-historian Jean Pfaelzer; and a panel discussion moderated by Ali Ong Lee about contemporary challenges facing the Asian community.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Letter Carriers Food Drive Postponed, But You Can Still Help Stamp Out Hunger

For more than 25 years Letter Carriers nationwide have coordinated the ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ Food Drive. Locally, community members were encouraged to fill bags with food donations which our local letter carriers pick up and deliver to the Food for People, the Food Bank for Humboldt County, to be distributed to people in need. The food drive’s timing, on the second Saturday in May has been vital, because by this time winter donations from the holidays have dwindled while at the same time food banks and pantries face a surge in need as families prepare for a summer where school meals are not as easily accessible.