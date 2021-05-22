newsbreak-logo
Meet the offensive football honorees for 2021 Central Illinois High School Sports Awards

Peoria Journal Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe break with tradition this season in the world of high school football. For the first time, the Journal Star will be naming two players of the year for football — one on defense and one on offense. Here are the 24 offensive honorees for the 2021 Central Illinois High...

Peoria, ILPeoria Journal Star

Vote for the Peoria area's spring high school athlete of the week

We picked the top performers of the last week — and ask you to decide who is the Journal Star high school athlete of the week. The poll and information about each is below. The poll closes at noon Friday, after which we will announce the winner. Vote as many times as you like on the Journal Star app or on the website at pjstar.com. If for any reason the poll does not show up, click here.
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini secures official visit from a 2022 top tight end

It looks like the Illinois football team will be having another big visitor here in about a month. The month of June was gearing up to be extremely important for the Illini, as 17 different recruits are planning an official visit. The weekend of June 4 has 11 players coming into town, the weekend of June 11 has four players visiting and the weekend of June 18 has two players arriving in Champaign. It now looks like you can add one more to that June 18 visit weekend.
Peoria, ILPeoria Journal Star

Busy high school sports schedule provides 'sense of normalcy' in Peoria

PEORIA — High school sports is in the midst of a comeback this spring, as the games we love emerge from the pandemic. Notre Dame High School in Peoria was scheduled to host wrestling, softball, baseball and soccer on a rainy Saturday. There was a massive youth baseball regional tournament in full swing out at Louisville Slugger Complex. A baseball tournament was set in Morton, too.
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Peoria, IL101 WIXX

Timber Rattlers close out series with Peoria with a win

PEORIA, IL – A tough series ended on a positive note for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park. The Timber Rattlers let two different leads get away from them and were down to their last strike against the Peoria Chiefs, but four runs in the ninth inning gave Wisconsin a 9-7 victory over the High-A Central League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Peoria, IL101 WIXX

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers lose on late Peoria rally

PEORIA, IL – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers clawed their way back from a 5-0 deficit against the Peoria Chiefs to tie Saturday’s game at Dozer Park 5-5. Then, Peoria scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to hand the Rattlers an 8-5 loss. The Chiefs (5-6) took the...
Peoria, ILPeoria Journal Star

Farmington High grad part of South Dakota State's run to FCS championship game

The Peoria area will be represented Sunday in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. Farmington graduate Jarod DePriest is a redshirt freshman for top seed South Dakota State (8-1), which faces No. 2 Sam Houston (9-0) for the national title at 1 p.m. Sunday in Frisco, Texas. The game will air locally on WHOI-TV (ABC).
Canton, ILPeoria Journal Star

Return to gymnastics fuels Canton senior's track and field success

Katie Goldring wanted to make the most out of her final high school track and field season, so she went back to her roots. After her junior season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canton senior returned to tumbling and gymnastics to prepare for her senior season. Goldring...
Peoria County, ILPeoria Journal Star

Class of 2021: Here are all the Illini Bluffs High School students graduating in May

Class motto: "The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them, to the impossible." — Arthur C. Clarke. Sidney Violet Ann Allison, Alexis Marie Alvarado, Hannah Marie Bordner, Leah Nicole Borland, Mallory Nona Cowen, Isaiah Mark Daniels, Jaylin Trinidy Duley, Zachary Glen Eeten, Drake Alan Gall, Cade Phillip Scott Gerber, Isabella Rose Gordon, Ethan Corbet Hamm, Arriana Cristine Haynes, Emma Nicole Hicks, Alexander Jay Hill, Abby Diane Hodges, Blake Ashton Humes, Tyler Alan Hutchinson, Jaci Beth Janna Jordan, Dollie Dilynna Rose Kingsley, Kristin Adriane Krokos, Cheyenne Dakota Lawrence, Halla Rae Mackesy, Colton Curtis Meyer, Robert Heath Nolan, Ryan Thomas Patrick, Makayla Rose Patten, Ethan Lee Patterson, Joanna Lanae Pincock, Amanda Mae Potter, Taylor Marie Purdy, Audry Rae Richardson, Torie Michelle Rynearson, Eden Monzelle Saunders, Tyler Adam Schaefer, Tomi Lee Sewell, Savannah Nicole Shafer, Cameron Joseph Speck, Connor Mitchel Speck, Bryce Allen Stroemer, Addison Marie Welsh, Brody Alan Wills, Dalton Kenneth Wills and Logan William Wissel.