Bradford County, PA

County EMS departments looking to find new members

Morning Times
 4 days ago

Paid and volunteer EMS services respond to around 10,000 calls in Bradford County and surrounding communities each year, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety. And as the years continue on, so does the need for emergency medical responders, emergency medical technicians and paramedics. As Bradford County recognizes...

Bradford County, PAMorning Times

Police, corrections recognized with county proclamations

The Bradford County Commissioners recognized those who work on the front lines when it comes to criminal activity and public safety with two proclamations that were presented last Thursday. Commissioners, with the help of Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dan Bush, recognized this week as National Police Week in the...
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

New banner program looking for more Bradford County Heroes

TOWANDA BOROUGH — New Bradford County Heroes banners are expected to start going up within the next two weeks, but Bradford County Veterans Affairs Director Pete Miller said there are still plenty available. These banners will replace the military banners that have adorned Main Street and the John B. Merrill...
Pennsylvania StateNewsChannel 36

Athens Area School District awarded PA agricultural grant

ATHENS, PA. (WENY) – The Athens Area School District in Bradford County has been awarded more than $6,000 through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Ag and Youth Program. The Ag and Youth Program funds projects for agricultural education and workforce development programs, seminars, field trips, agricultural safety...
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

Bradford County Court Briefs

The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:. Dylan J. Olmstead, 28, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a...
Bradford County, PAMorning Times

National Day of Prayer celebration returns to Bradford County

TOWANDA BOROUGH — After having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19, the local National Day of Prayer celebration returned to the Bradford County Courthouse steps Thursday as speakers called on God to help the state and national government, law enforcement and first responders, military, children and educators, the unborn, and those who will deal with COVID-19 and the medical workers who care for them.
Lycoming County, PAMilton Daily Standard

2 killed in Lycoming County crash

McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — A Bradford County man and woman were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon along a Lycoming County roadway. State Police at Montoursville confirmed the crash occurred at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday along Route 14, south of Langdon Road, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County. A 2020 Toyota Tundra driven...
Bradford County, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Porch to Paws

Four kittens from the Bradford County Humane Society, Scamper, Rory, Wren and Breeze, all of whom are eight weeks old, up to date with vaccinations, and adoptable in the coming week, were a little scared and a little thrilled and purring to attend Porch to Paws on May 1, 2021. Porch to Paws is an event put on by the agents of Realty One Group Supreme who are opening a new office on South Elmer Street (near the Brie Marie Inn) in Sayre within the next month. Porch to Paws gathered items for Stray Haven, Bradford County Humane Society and Animal Care Sanctuary by placing bags marked “Porch to Paws” on local porches. The bags had information about the local shelters and a combined wish list for the three shelters. Many people responded and sent really adorable pet toys, animal food and treats, cleaning supplies, and just about everything a shelter needs. The items were divided between the shelters. Emily Rowe of Realty One Group Supreme provided some cookies shaped like dog treats.
Towanda, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Towanda HS to resume in-person instruction Monday (free to read)

Students at the Towanda High School had to learn remotely Thursday and Friday due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students over the past couple of weeks. With Bradford County currently under the Pennsylvania’s substantial category (100 or more cases per 100,000 residents or at least 10% positivity) for community transmission, school buildings similar in size to Towanda’s must close for two to three days if they end up with between four and six positive COVID-19 cases.
Sayre, PAMorning Times

Police Blotter

A Sayre woman faces felony burglary and criminal trespass charges after Sayre Borough police said a woman came home around 12:26 p.m. on March 26 to find her front door open and her dog missing. According to police, the victim later reported she had received a call saying that Sheena...
Sayre, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Jaimee Alsing announces write-in campaign for Sayre School Board

Jaimee Alsing will be running a write-in campaign for Sayre School Board during the Municipal Primary Election on May 18. “I believe education is important for both our future and our present. Having good schools is critical for retaining quality professionals, supporting families, and building a strong community. “I had...
Troy, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Troy returns to full time in-school instruction

TROY — Troy Area School District has returned to in-person instruction five days a week, following a change in guidelines for school districts set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Troy Area School District Board of Education members unanimously voted to return to offering in-school instruction five days a week...
Bradford County, PAheraldstandard.com

COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to physicians

As the state COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, the drugs will be going to physician offices as another way to convince the public they are safe, Gov. Tom Wolf said. The state also plans to make the vaccines available for distribution at more local pharmacies to make them easier for people to find, Wolf said recently at a rural clinic in Bradford County.