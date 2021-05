For the 2021 season, Connersville varsity girls tennis has five senior team members that have helped lead the squad. The first of the five is Haley Baker, who has been part of the tennis team for four years and played basketball for one year. Typically this season, Baker has been playing at No. 2 singles, although she also recently played at No. 1 doubles. One of her favorite high school sports memories is eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on the bus ride home with the team after a match. Baker plans on attending Indiana University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Media.