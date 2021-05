(Connersville, IN)--A Richmond man who had been wanted for seriously injuring and neglecting his own four-year-old daughter has been located and was behind bars Monday morning. 28-year-old Matthew Shaffer is accused of causing broken bones and a brain injury to the young girl. He failed to show up for a court hearing last week, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. This weekend, Shaffer was found in Connersville. He and Casey Miller face decades in prison when they go on trial in August.