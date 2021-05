Central to all of the movies in The Conjuring universe are the (fictional) versions of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga on the big screen. The pair may not be in every movie in the larger Conjuring universe but their story and their place in the world is what drives everything. Speaking during a press conference for the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third main series film in the franchise, both actors said that the love story between their characters is one of the keys to the success of the movies as a whole but also what keeps bringing them back as talent for the projects.