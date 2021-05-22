newsbreak-logo
Completely Recycled Milk Packaging

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese recycled HDPE milk bottles have been unveiled through a partnership between INEOS and LACTEL to identify what can be done to make packaging more eco-friendly. The bottles are positioned as a world first and are made using a polyethylene that has been derived straight from post-consumer recycled materials. This process is reported to replace the need for traditional raw fossil fuel-based materials to highlight a closed-loop system for packaging.

