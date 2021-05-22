The Latest Chinese Attraction: A Full-Sized Replica of the Titanic

While the mansion is absolutely insane, the story of where the Airwolf replica came from and where it is now is even more interesting. I was doing some research on a Bell 222 whose operator has painted the helicopter in the classic Airwolf two-tone scheme when I came across what is among the most lavish homes in America—one that came replete with a full-size replica of Stringfellow Hawke's beloved "Lady." The absolutely mind-boggling mansion in question, which is called "Billionaire" and was built by LA developer Bruce Makowsky, is perched high over Los Angeles in one of the most exclusive areas of Beverly Hills. It originally had an asking price of a whopping $250M when it was listed in 2017.