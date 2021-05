The McVitie’s Jaffa Jonuts are a hybrid snack offering from Pladis in the UK that are focused on shaking up the biscuit market and provide consumers with a flavorful new treat to enjoy. The snack features three layer's of the McVitie's Jaffa cakes including a sponge cake base along with orange-flavored filling and a coating of dark chocolate on the exterior. The treat features a ring-shaped form that will call to mind donuts, which will make the snack more applicable for consumers looking to eat it out of the house.