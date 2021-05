ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats boys track team raced to an NTL crown with big wins over previously undefeated Williamson. Both squads enetered the meet 8-0 on the season. The girls team, which clinched its championship at Troy last week, took down the Indians by a score of 81-69 while the boys also took home the championship with a similar score of 80-69. “It was a back and forth meet between two competitive teams,” said Athens Head Coach Scott Riley. “Everyone knew what was at stake and you could tell by the excitement all meet from both teams.”