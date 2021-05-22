newsbreak-logo
Schenectady, NY

Soon, women will dominate Schenectady school board

By Paul Nelson
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHENECTADY – There was a wildly popular song from years ago where singer Beyoncé, above a pulsating rhythm, proclaimed that girls run the world. The same might be said for the Schenectady Board of Education following Tuesday’s election results that saw Erica Brockmyer and Jamaica Miles win seats on the panel.

