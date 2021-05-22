The story of science fiction and society

The Bohemians captures a glittering and gritty 1920s San Francisco with a cast of unforgettable characters inspired by real life. In 1918, a young and bright-eyed Dorothea Lange arrives in SF, where a disaster kick-starts a new life. Her friendship with Caroline Lee, a vivacious, straight-talking Chinese American with a complicated past, gives Dorothea entrée into Monkey Block, an artists' colony and the bohemian heart of the city. Dazzled by Lee and her friends, Lange is catapulted into a heady new world of freedom, art, and politics. A vivid and absorbing portrait of the past, it is also eerily resonant with the contemporary themes of anti-immigration sentiment, corrupt politicians, and a devastating pandemic. The gift of friendship and the possibility of self-invention persist against the ferocious pull of history.