Religious group hopes to welcome, help refugees in South Bend area

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea. May 16, 1901: “Armour & Co. will enter the wholesale fruit field in South Bend about the middle of June. The company has been arranging at its headquarters in Chicago for some time to handle California and other fruits in connection with its immense meat business and it is expected that it will enter the South Bend field through its local house about the time stated.” — The South-Bend Daily Tribune.