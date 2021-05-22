newsbreak-logo
Religious group hopes to welcome, help refugees in South Bend area

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s plans to allow more refugees into the country could include the South Bend area. United Religious Community of St. Joseph County Inc. is applying to become a refugee resettlement community used by Elkhart-based Church World Service, one of nine organizations that contract with the federal government to help refugees establish homes in the United States, said John Pinter, URC’s director.

