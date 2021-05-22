newsbreak-logo
Mortgages Rates End the Week Higher

By Leslie Cook
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter bumping around through the week, mortgage ended higher. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan increased from 3.351% on Monday to 3.382% on Friday. Rates for most other loan types were also trending up. In a housing market that has remained red hot, low mortgage rates are making...

BusinessNASDAQ

Treasuries Extend Upward Trend Amid Easing Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a notable move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, extending the upward trend seen over the past few sessions. Bond prices moved modestly higher in early trading and climbed more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.4 basis points to 1.564 percent.
BusinessInman.com

A national home value downturn isn't in our future. Here's why

There’s an overwhelming amount of data and headlines circulating. This column is my attempt to make sense of it all for you, the real estate professional, from an overall economic standpoint. Regular readers and viewers of my videos will know that I generally take this opportunity to give you an...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Mortgage applications fall with homes in short supply

Demand for mortgages took a hit in the past week. Requests for mortgage applications fell 4.2%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly survey. Interest in refinancing fell as well by 7% compared with the prior week. However, people still want to buy homes as the seasonally adjusted purchasing index...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate Ticks Down | May 26, 2021

Today’s average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is slightly lower than yesterday’s, settling in at 3.303%. Rates for most other loan categories, however, are up. Low rates continue to provide qualified home buyers the opportunity to afford larger purchase loans and trade up in the housing market. Many homeowners can still secure lower monthly payments by refinancing their mortgages.
Real Estatefox5atlanta.com

Home foreclosure risk lowering amid post-COVID economic stabilization

As the economy continues to improve after a coronavirus-plagued 2020, the risk of home foreclosure for American families is lessening. In fact, the latest data from Black Knight, a mortgage technology and data provider, shows that mortgage delinquencies could hit pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021. Many feared a...
Real EstateTelegraph

Buy-to-let mortgage rates plunge to fresh low

Landlords have been urged to take advantage of low interest rates after the cost of buy-to-let mortgages dropped to the lowest level seen this year. Many landlords are preparing to buy more properties against a backdrop of rising rents across most of the country. More than a quarter plan to expand their portfolio over the next year, according to research by investment consultancy Knight Knox.
Real Estatethemortgagereports.com

Mortgage requirements are loosening for home buyers

There’s good news for home buyers: It’s finally getting easier to get a mortgage loan. After tightening their lending standards during the pandemic, it seems mortgage lenders are starting to loosen the reins a bit. In fact, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgages were about 2.2% easier to come...
Real EstateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rising home prices threaten to overheat summer housing market

The weather isn’t the only thing heating up as summer months approach – the housing market continues to see home prices rise, too. It's a phenomenon that's preventing less-interested home buyers from being able to purchase a home and leading some economists to wonder if the housing market is heating up too quickly.
Businesskbnd.com

NWQWM Financial report

U.S. stocks climbed yesterday as the technology sector and shares benefiting the most from the economic reopening led the advance. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage — the nation’s most popular home loan — returned to an even 3% last week, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. The 30-year rate jumped from a week earlier, when it averaged 2.94%. A year ago at this time, the average was 3.24%. Mortgage rates had been hovering below 3% for weeks. They climbed last week due to signs of rising inflation, and to the release of notes from the last Federal Reserve meeting. The notes suggested the Fed may soon start unwinding policies that have helped keep interest rates low.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Drop, Hover Just Above 3.3% | May 25, 2021

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.309% today. Rates were also down for most other loan categories, with the exception of the 5/1 adjustable rate refinance loan, which was unchanged from yesterday. Lower mortgage rates can create savings opportunities for buyers who are planning on purchasing...
Real Estatempamag.com

Mortgage professional explains how he helps borrowers facing higher insurance premiums

Higher homeowner’s insurance is a fact of life across the US housing market. Insurers are fleeing disaster-prone coastal areas, or at least raising their premiums for them. At the same time, homebuyers are flocking to coastal metro areas and vacation communities, freed by remote work to live closer to picturesque nature. The problem there is that the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters could mean an otherwise affordable home is suddenly made unmanageable by a shocking insurance premium.
Real EstateKMOV

Eagle Group Realtors: FHA vs Conventional Loans

Are you ready to take the plunge and buy a house, but aren't sure of all the different loan types available? Realtor Monique Buchanan joined us on Great Day to talk about the difference between FHA vs Conventional Loans. For a complimentary consultation, call Monique Buchanan at (314) 226-4164. Segment...
Real EstatePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Is the mortgage refinance boom ending? What to consider now

The COVID-19 pandemic unleashed a financial tidal wave that left many Americans struggling in the wake of job losses and reduced earnings. For some homeowners, however, the pandemic did have one positive side effect: record low interest rates for mortgage refinancing. As refinancing rates reached historic lows, mortgage refinancing activity...
Real EstateTime

Mortgage Rates Jumped to 3% for the First Time in Weeks. Here’s Why That’s Still Good News

Mortgage rates jumped to 3% for the first time in a month. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate climbed 0.06% over the last week, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates have made small movements this month, ranging from 2.94% to 3%. So overall, today’s mortgage and refinance rates are quite low. With competing factors pushing and pulling rates, some experts don’t expect big fluctuations in the near future.