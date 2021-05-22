newsbreak-logo
Can Google and Samsung's Wear OS take on the Apple Watch? It's complicated

By Lexy Savvides
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle had big ambitions with its wearable software, Wear OS . But for the past few years, it's stagnated and Apple has taken an even bigger lead in the global smartwatch market. A new partnership with Samsung announced on Tuesday at Google I/O could give Wear OS the attention it needs to stay relevant. But it won't catch up to Apple unless it seriously addresses some of the biggest issues that have plagued its smartwatches over the past few years.

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
