Aspen, CO

Semple: Mellow-drama at the Music Tent

By Lorenzo Semple, Aspen Daily News Columnist
Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the story in the paper first came out about the Music Associates of Aspen charging for coveted, previously free lawn space at the Music Tent this summer, there was only one person whose opinion I was even remotely interested in: my former neighbor in the hood, the delightful Gerri Karetsky. She’s heart and soul. Gerri’s the one whose idea it was to gift the endowment to the MAA, ensuring complimentary lawn seats in perpetuity to Aspen’s great unwashed masses.

