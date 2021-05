Two clubs have registered an interest in signing Jens Petter Hauge from AC Milan in the upcoming window, a report claims. If 2020 was the year of explosion for the Norway international, 2021 has not been as kind as he has been reduced to a bit-part player under Stefano Pioli. A perfect example is that Hauge scored a late equaliser against Sampdoria last month, but then has not played a minute in the four games that followed.