Big Island hotel occupancy tops 53%; 64% on the Kohala Coast

The rugged California coastline depicted in Big Little Lies, with the wave-crashing Pacific and its backdrop of rich green mountain areas, all warmed by the temperate climate of the Golden State, is exactly what the travel doctor ordered after a year of being cooped up. The prescription should include a stay at the luxury, Alila-run resort of 59 rooms set amid rolling meadows and surrounded by redwoods on Big Sur, along Highway 1, just south of Carmel. By day, cycle, hike, whale watch, horse ride or take a spa treatment, swim in the pool, or simply enjoy the art in its gallery. By night, pick a bottle from its vast cellar collection and dine on the freshest seafood, before returning to your rustic-luxe abode to take in the mountain or ocean views.