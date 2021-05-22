newsbreak-logo
Tropical Gardening: Rapid ohia death now found throughout island forests

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapid ohia death has been spreading in the forests of East Hawaii for several years. Now it is showing up in North and South Kona as well. To see the effects of rapid ohia death, take a drive up Kaloko Mauka and you will see defoliation and die back on trees young and old. The fungus attacks the leaves and causes premature leaf drop. It is similar to the disease that killed most rose apple trees in East Hawaii.

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
