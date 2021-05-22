'Attack on Titan' Special Epilogue: Additional Pages Solve This One Mystery About Mikasa

When viewed in Attack on Titan, the gargantuan beasts known as Titans appear insanely big and look as though they could easily wreak havoc without hardly trying. Even the smallest of them, standing 3 meters tall, is a living terror that most people wouldn’t want to tangle with. But the size comparison between the show and the real world is insane since in real life it would appear that some of the bigger Titans aren’t really as impressive as one would think. The trick of course is that in animation things can be made to appear insanely big in a few ways, which makes the Titans look way more imposing than they would be in the real world. Seriously, they would still be imposing since the smallest Titan is still extremely tall compared to the average human being. But when stacked up against other cinematic giants, the Titans are actually fairly small in stature. Kong, who is easily shorter than Godzilla, would still tower over the biggest Titan, while Godzilla would dwarf them in a big way. But for as imposing as they appear, there’s one thing that doesn’t make sense with the Titans, and it’s mentioned in the clip. As something gets bigger it increases in mass, and while getting heavier doesn’t start off as an issue it becomes one very quickly since the bigger the object or person, the more mass they have. The strength to support that mass needs to increase just as quickly if a body wishes to move quickly let alone move at all without the added mass causing serious injury. The Titans have been explained away before though as it’s been stated that they’re not just huge, but immensely strong and don’t really fall under the same rules that physics demands of everything else. This is another time when animation comes through to save a story from being impossible to tell.