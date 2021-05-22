newsbreak-logo
'Attack on Titan' Special Epilogue: Additional Pages Solve This One Mystery About Mikasa

By Jonnalyn Cortez
Business Times

 4 days ago
The upcoming Attack on Titan special epilogue will solve a big mystery about Mikasa. Aside from giving her a proper ending, Hajime Isayama will reveal the reason behind the mysterious headaches Mikasa experiences. The manga has officially come to an end, but its final volume is yet to be out....

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

Hajime Isayama
#Attack On Titan#Manga#Mystery#The Founding Titan#The Survey Corps#Otakukart News#Titan Special Epilogue#Titan Epilogue#Pages#Reveal#Uncanny Similarities#Fighter#Thoughts#Volume
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Creator Clarifies an Important Fact About Armin

Attack On Titan's manga came to a close earlier this year, with the Scout Regiment's story finally wrapping the story of the war between the Eldians of Paradis and the nation of Marley, and creator Hajime Isayama recently set the record straight when it came to a major event involving Armin, the current Colossal Titan. Armin's friendship with Eren Jaeger changed astronomically with the start of the fourth season, as the youngest Jaeger sibling has gone all-in when it came to Zeke's Euthanasia Plan which hopes to sterilize all the Eldians of the world to end the power of the Titans.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Epilogue Teases the Return of Titans

Attack On Titan's final chapter might have released last month, giving us a final opportunity to visit the world of the Scout Regiment created by Hajime Isayama, but the mangaka has created a number of new pages for the finale, with new pages that hint that a sequel series might not be totally out of the question. With the anime's fourth and final season set to drop early next year thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, anime viewers will have to wait more than a few months to see the finale in full animation.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Fans Plead for Eren Amidst Volume 34 Rumors

Attack On Titan's manga came to a close earlier this year, bringing to an end the story of Eren Jaeger, the Scout Regiment, and the forces of the nation of Marley once and for all, but fans of the series are worried that a new edition of the final volume might add some material that readers aren't looking forward to. Hajime Isayama has promised that a new edition for the final volume of the manga will be adding in some new material which further expands the final story of the series and filling in a number of blanks.
ComicsComicBook

Attack on Titan Alters Manga Finale with Surfaced Extra Pages

If you did not know, Attack on Titan is going through some big changes right now. The anime is slated to end next year following its comeback, but the manga has already closed. Or at least, that is what we thought until Kodansha confirmed new pages were going to join the finale. Now, it seems the content of those pages has surfaced online, and Attack on Titan is ready to shake things up.
Comicsbelloflostsouls.net

‘Attack on Titan’ Eren Yeager’s Titan Form Now Comes in Recycled Tire

The things you can do with bicycle tires are endless. The Attack on Titan original manga has been adapted into a super-popular anime, and a pair of live-action movies. In simple terms, the series centers around giant monsters that don’t seem to need food but instinctively attack and eat humans on sight.
ComicsComicBook

Does Attack on Titan Need a Sequel?

Attack on Titan is one of the biggest franchises to come from Japan in the last decade, and it came to a close earlier this year. The manga wrapped with a controversial finale, and a new update has fans giving the story a second look. After all, the reported expansion leaves open the door for a new series, so the fandom is asking whether or not Attack on Titan even needs a sequel.
Comicshypebeast.com

Attack on Titan Museum Opening Marked With Sprawling Fan Event

The hometown of Attack on Titan author, Hajime Isayama, has staged a grand fan event to mark the opening of a museum dedicated to the celebrated Manga series. Hita, on the southernmost of Japan’s main islands, Kyushu, was seen as the perfect place to host a museum to the series, which has sold 100 million copies since first publishing in 2009.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Epilogue Explains Ymir's Biggest Regret

Attack On Titan's final chapter landed earlier this year, giving fans a definitive ending to the story of the Scout Regiment and the power of the Titans, and with new pages being added to Chapter 139 of Hajime Isayama's epic tale, it seems as if more time has been devoted to the Founding Titan herself, Ymir. The originator of the Titans' power has yet to officially appear in the anime, but expect a deep dive into her past when the series returns early next year from Studio MAPPA, as the studio aims to finish their adaptation of the series.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Epilogue Explores Paradis' Fate

Attack On Titan's final chapter of its manga might have been released in April of last year, but creator Hajime Isayama has put together new pages that dives deeper into the final story of the Survey Corps while also revealing what happens to the island of Paradis and its denizens far into the future. While anime fans will have to wait until early next year to see the conclusion of the television series produced by Studio MAPPA, it's clear that the events of the manga mean big things for the final episodes of the beloved, dark anime.
ComicsComicBook

Attack On Titan Cosplay Features Hange's Season Four Look

The fourth season of Attack On Titan saw many of our favorite members of the Scout Regiment gaining some new looks, but some of the biggest changes came for the Survey Corps' "big brain" in Hange, with one Cosplayer deciding to show off her new aesthetic from the latest dark adventures of the franchise. Following the death of Captain Erwin in the tail-end of season three, Hange finds herself in charge of the Scout Regiment, attempting to find the best method of navigating a world wherein both internal and external threats to the Eldians are frequent.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Does Annie Like Armin in Attack on Titan

Other than the popular Mikasa-Eren pairing, there is those Attack on Titan fans who ship Annie and Armin together. The two didn’t have a lot of scenes together especially since Annie was in a coma after she revealed that she is the Female Titan. Some also believe that Armin’s feelings...
ComicsTVOvermind

The Titans From Attack on Titan are Brought to Life in the Real World

When viewed in Attack on Titan, the gargantuan beasts known as Titans appear insanely big and look as though they could easily wreak havoc without hardly trying. Even the smallest of them, standing 3 meters tall, is a living terror that most people wouldn’t want to tangle with. But the size comparison between the show and the real world is insane since in real life it would appear that some of the bigger Titans aren’t really as impressive as one would think. The trick of course is that in animation things can be made to appear insanely big in a few ways, which makes the Titans look way more imposing than they would be in the real world. Seriously, they would still be imposing since the smallest Titan is still extremely tall compared to the average human being. But when stacked up against other cinematic giants, the Titans are actually fairly small in stature. Kong, who is easily shorter than Godzilla, would still tower over the biggest Titan, while Godzilla would dwarf them in a big way. But for as imposing as they appear, there’s one thing that doesn’t make sense with the Titans, and it’s mentioned in the clip. As something gets bigger it increases in mass, and while getting heavier doesn’t start off as an issue it becomes one very quickly since the bigger the object or person, the more mass they have. The strength to support that mass needs to increase just as quickly if a body wishes to move quickly let alone move at all without the added mass causing serious injury. The Titans have been explained away before though as it’s been stated that they’re not just huge, but immensely strong and don’t really fall under the same rules that physics demands of everything else. This is another time when animation comes through to save a story from being impossible to tell.
Video GamesIGN

Resident Evil Village: Post-Credits Mystery Solved

Resident Evil Village ends with a post-credits scene that although appearing self-explanatory, poses a tantalizing final mystery. Well using the very helpful 'photomode' mod by Otis_Inf, we now have an answer, even though it inevitably leads to more questions! If you'd like to check out the mod for yourself, check out Otis_inf's Patreon here - https://www.patreon.com/Otis_Inf.
KidsCharlotteObserver.com

Sleuths out for summer: 9 middle-grade tales of kids solving mysteries

As a kid, I was obsessed with Scooby-Doo. Well, who am I kidding? I don’t think my love for that snack-inhaling, mystery-solving dog will ever fade (and I’ve got a pair of well-loved Chuck Taylors with Scooby and the gang printed on the side to prove it). I always reveled...
TV SeriesEsquire

This 'South Park' Fan Theory Solves the Show's Longest-Running Mystery

South Park spoilers follow. South Park probably isn’t the first show that comes to mind when you think of excellent continuity. Like most cartoons and sitcoms, the show largely operates on the 'reset and forget' premise, where the events of the previous episode are seemingly wiped from the characters' minds as if they’ve just been probed by a crudely animated, paper-cutout alien.