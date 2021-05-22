Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Harry Maguire Could Miss Europa League Final Against Villarreal

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will not feature for the club in their remaining league games this as confirmed with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Maguire picked up an injury in the club’s win over Aston Villa over the weekend and missed their Tuesday test against Leicester City and according to Solskjaer ahead of their Thursday tie against Liverpool, the player wont be available in their remaining games but was confident that his captain will be back fit to make the Europa League final with Villarreal on May 26 as well as the European Championships for England this summer.