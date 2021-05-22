Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Harry Maguire Could Miss Europa League Final Against Villarreal
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that club captain Harry Maguire could miss their Europa League final against Villareal next week. Maguire has been a league ever-present in the United backline since arriving in the summer of 2019, but now faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the clash in Gdansk. He was forced off at Aston Villa two weeks ago with ankle ligament damage, and Solskjaer admitted the defender is still some ways off from being fully fit.www.90min.com