newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Harry Maguire Could Miss Europa League Final Against Villarreal

By Amreen
90min.com
 4 days ago

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that club captain Harry Maguire could miss their Europa League final against Villareal next week. Maguire has been a league ever-present in the United backline since arriving in the summer of 2019, but now faces a race against time to prove his fitness for the clash in Gdansk. He was forced off at Aston Villa two weeks ago with ankle ligament damage, and Solskjaer admitted the defender is still some ways off from being fully fit.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Club Captain#Team Captain#Aston Villa#Football Daily#Tottenham#Manchester United Fans#Manchester City#Ankle Ligament Damage#Time#Ligaments#Gdansk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

🚨 Harry Maguire ruled out for the rest of PL season

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will not feature for the club in their remaining league games this as confirmed with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Maguire picked up an injury in the club’s win over Aston Villa over the weekend and missed their Tuesday test against Leicester City and according to Solskjaer ahead of their Thursday tie against Liverpool, the player wont be available in their remaining games but was confident that his captain will be back fit to make the Europa League final with Villarreal on May 26 as well as the European Championships for England this summer.
SoccerTribal Football

Solskjaer: Maguire must get fit for Man Utd before England

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Harry Maguire's prime commitment is to the club. Maguire's hopes of playing for England at Euro 2020 won't be a factor in United's bid to get their captain fit for the Europa League final, says Solskjaer. Maguire is on crutches after damaging ligaments...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Solskjaer blames Man Utd back-to-back defeats on fans protests

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims the anti-Glazer protests have influenced their back-to-back defeats. Solskjaer insists the demonstrations have affected the players. "I just didn't want to use it as an excuse because we lost two games, but surely it's reason behind the performances," said Solskjaer. "Physically it's impossible...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: Finishing second no achievement

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with the team's progress this season. Despite back-to-back defeats, Solskjaer insists the campaign has been positive. He said, "The competition is a lot harder now than when I was a player, I've got to say. Of course, you have three, four, maybe five teams that challenge for the top two positions.
Premier Leaguecompare.bet

Gary Pallister Exclusive: Player of the Year “shoo-in” Fernandes has had Cantona-like Impact

In the build-up to Manchester United’s highly anticipated clash with rivals Liverpool, former United defender Gary Pallister spoke exclusively with Compare.bet. The ex-England international, who also played for Middlesbrough, hailed the impact Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes have had on the club both on and off the pitch, discussed a potential return to Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo and his expectations for “real deal” Mason Greenwood over the next few years. Pallister also shared his thoughts on Anthony Martial’s “washout” season and tipped United to be interested in signing England captain Harry Kane.
Premier LeagueLife Style Extra

Soccer-Protest disruption not to blame for loss, says Solskjaer

MANCHESTER, England, May 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the disruption to his team's preparations caused by fan protests was not to blame for his side's poor performance in their 4-2 home defeat by Liverpool on Thursday. The Premier League match was re-arranged after fan protests...
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Solskjaer calls for Man United consistency

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the team has to be consistent if they are to challenge other teams in the Champions League. United has already confirmed their participation in the European tournament next season having been bundled out of the group stage in the just-concluded campaign.