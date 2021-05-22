newsbreak-logo
Limestone County, AL

LCWSA: Letter a formality, not cause for concern

By Jessica Barnett
Posted by 
The News Courier
The News Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bayqB_0a7suq6T00

Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority customers will receive a letter warning them of the authority's noncompliance in testing, but officials say it's actually a matter of testing too early.

The letter references the May 2020 testing period, when LCWSA employees pulled the required number samples but did so "four and five days early."

"The test results were normal," the letter reads. "However, due to being early, they were removed from ADEM's testing window."

With the samples removed, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management told LCWSA they had failed to meet the testing requirement for the month, and they now must inform customers that they "cannot be sure of the quality of your drinking water during that time."

LCWSA CEO Daryl Williamson said even though the letter may seem cause for concern, the fact that it took a year to require the letter is a sign that there's nothing to be concerned about.

"There was never any harm to the public because we do perform those tests and stay on top of our system," Williamson said Friday. "If there was a critical violation where there was public safety and danger, that would be at the forefront and in the news immediately."

The tests mentioned in the letter were for total coliform bacteria, including E. coli. Williamson said LCWSA has not had any issues and that this is the first time since he joined the authority that he's ever had to send such a letter.

"Out of the thousands of tests we do, we had a handful here that were just too early," he said, adding the authority runs the total coliform bacteria test on about 70 households per month in addition to the other required tests, such as those on homes built with lead or copper pipes.

Still, he said they understand there will be customers with questions or concerns, and LCWSA encourages them to contact 256-262-6969 or bsmith@lcwsa.org.

View the letter in full below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fOpmL_0a7suq6T00
Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority
Regular, standardized assessments of evacuation shelters can help keep people healthy following natural disasters, according to research published by Tohoku University scientists and colleagues in the journal Heliyon. The study found that a clean tap water supply and hygienic toilets were especially important for protecting evacuees from the spread of infectious diseases.