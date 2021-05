PITTSBURGH — High clouds greet us this morning and we will see clouds increase through the day. Despite the clouds, highs will again reach into the middle 80s. Clouds stay with us tonight to keep lows in the middle 60s. We will see our first shower chance Sunday, mainly in the afternoon, as highs stay in the middle 80s. Monday looks to be soggy to start when dry conditions likely to finish as we drop back into the upper 70s.