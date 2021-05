The National Videogame Museum (NVM) has announced that it will be reopening to the public on Friday 21st May, for the first time in over 6 months. Save a brief reopening period in late Summer 2020, the Sheffield museum and visitor attraction has been closed since 16th March 2020. As an independent museum, this attraction is only able to reopen after running multiple fundraising campaigns, most notably their JustGiving campaign back in March 2020 which was supported by members of the Sheffield public and after receiving support from the Culture Recovery Fund.