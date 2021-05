Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante will officially retire on July 1 after serving as police chief since 2014. “I have been a police officer for 28 years, the Police Chief for the past seven years, and two years as OEM Coordinator before that,” said Ferrante. “I have proudly served this city and loved every second of it. In fact, my father Retired Captain Fred Ferrante and I served for a combined 60 plus years at the HPD.”