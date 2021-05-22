Tinseltown Talks: High marks for the 'Marx Brothers Council Podcast' (copy)
Having appreciated the Marx Brothers films for many decades, I was delighted to stumble on “The Marx Brothers Council Podcast” a while back. It’s a series of monthly podcasts co-hosted by three arts and entertainment veterans who are also noted authorities on the legendary 1930s/40s movie comedy team of Groucho, Harpo, Chico and, in their five early films, Zeppo Marx. Next month, the Council begins its fourth year of programming (see www.marxbrotherscouncilpodcast.com).www.hoosiertimes.com