Tinseltown Talks: High marks for the 'Marx Brothers Council Podcast' (copy)

Physician Matthew Sleeth has seen most every situation that requires an emergency room visit, including people who have tried to take their own lives. He believes that we are now experiencing a “culture of suicide,” explaining, “Over the next year, 10-million Americans will seriously struggle with whether or not to end their lives. Of those 10-million, 1.5-million will actually end up in emergency departments being treated for depression or suicide attempts. And we lose one person about every ten minutes in the United States to that. It’s become so prevalent, my concern is it’s going to be normalized – and my hope is that the church, who has hope, who has a reason to slog through the hard times, will step up to the plate and engage with those who are feeling desperate.”