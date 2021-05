TUSCALOOSA, Alabama -- Texas A&M Falls to Tennessee, 3-2, in Nine Innings at SEC Tournament. TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Texas A&M softball fell to Tennessee, 3-2, in nine innings in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Softball Tournament Wednesday evening at Rhoads Stadium. All-SEC First Team selection, Makinzy Herzog did it all for the Aggies, both in the batter’s box and in the circle. The junior finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and two home runs. In the circle, she did not allow a hit until the ninth inning, tossing 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on two hits, while fanning two.