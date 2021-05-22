newsbreak-logo
Starbucks Complaint Investigation Leads to 17 Health Code Violations

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago

Starbucks at 1570 Olentangy River Road, Columbus had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Starbucks Coffee received a total of 17 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Franklin County Health Department.

3717-1-02.4(B)(1) / PIC: Demonstration of Knowledge - No Critical Violations
Critical PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. CRITICAL VIOLATIONS WERE OBSERVED AND MARKED ON THIS REPORT WITH A "C" CRITICAL VIOLATIONS INCREASE THE RISK FOR CONTAMINATION AND ILLNESS.

3717-1-02.4(C)(15) / PIC: duties - ensure employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report their health information
Critical Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. PIC UNABLE TO DEMONSTRATE THE EMPLOYEE HAVE BEEN INFORMED IN A VERIFIABLE MANNER OF THEIR HEALTH REPORTING RESPONSIBILITIES AS REQUIRED IN THE OHIO CODE (13 REPORTABLE ILLNESSES AND SYMPTOMS). THE MANAGER PRINTED OUT A SAMPLE FORM TO USE AT THE TIME OF INSPECTION

3717-1-06.4(K) / Controlling pests.
Critical Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. OBSERVED VERY SMALL ANTS BY THE BACK DOOR. CONTINUE PEST CONTROL TREATMENTS AND REPAIR THE BACK DOOR'S DOOR SWEEP

3717-1-04.1(C) / Food-contact surfaces - cleanability
Critical Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. THE SCISSORS TO OPEN THE BAGS OF BEANS CANNOT BE DISSEMBLED FOR PROPER CLEANING AND SANITIZING.

3717-1-02.4(C)(17) / PIC: duties - ensure the facility has written procedures for responding to vomiting and diarrheal events.
No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. PIC WAS UNABLE TO DEMONSTRATE THAT THE STORE HAS A POLICY WITH PROCEDURES AND SUPPLIES FOR RESPONDING TO VOMITING AND DIARRHEAL INCIDENCES.

3717-1-06.1(M) / Outer openings - protected.
Outer opening not protected. OBSERVED VISIBLE LIGHT UNDER THE BACK DOOR, WHICH CAN ALLOW THE ENTRY OF PESTS) REPAIR.

3717-1-03.2(Q) / Food storage - preventing contamination from the premises.
Corrected During Inspection Improper storage of food items. OBSERVED CONTAINERS OF PREPARED TEA STORED ON THE DOOR IN THE BACK OF THE HOUSE. CORRECTED ON-SITE STORE FOOD 6 INCHES ABOVE THE FLOOR.

3717-1-02.3(C) / Hair restraints - effectiveness.
Repeat Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint. OBSERVED SOME WORKERS NOT WEARING HAIR COVERINGS.

3717-1-04.4(A)(2) / Equipment components kept intact, tight, and adjusted
Repeat Equipment components are not intact, tight, or properly adjusted. OBSERVED TORN GASKETS ON THE TRUE FREEZER, 2 DOOR TRUE REFRIGERATOR, AND THE DRIVE THRU REACH-IN NEAR THE REGISTER

3717-1-04.2(H)(2) / Temperature measuring devices - mechanical ware washing.
Repeat Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. THE STORE LACKS THE MEANS TO TEST THE ACCURACY OF THE FINAL RINSE SANITIZING TEMPERATURE OF THEIR WAREWASHER. OBTAIN THERMOLABELS OR AN IRREVERSIBLE REGISTERING THERMOMETER

3717-1-04.5(A)(3) / Cleanliness of nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment.
Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. NOTED SOME BUILD UP OF DUST ON THE FAN GUARDS IN THE UNDERCOUNTER COOLER IN THE DRIVE THRU AREA. THESE COLD HOLDING UNITS ALSO HAVE SOME BUILD UP ALONG THE DOOR FRAMES AND THE LEDGES INSIDE THE UNITS WHERE THE WIRE SHELVES SIT. THE CONDIMENT HOLDER AND THE BAG HOLDER NEXT TO IT IS UNCLEAN WITH MILK/PRODUCT SPLASHES.

3717-1-05.4(H) / Toilet room receptacle - covered.
No covered receptacle in women's restroom. THE TRASH RECEPTACLE IN THE RIGHT UNISEX RESTROOM IS NOT FULLY COVERED (THERE IS A CENTER OPENING). THE RECEPTACLE MUST BE FULLY COVERED.

3717-1-06.4(H) / Cleaning and maintenance of plumbing fixtures.
Plumbing fixtures unclean. THE MOP SINK IS UNCLEAN AS WELL HAS THE DRAIN AT THE 3 BAY SINK (THICK BLACK RESIDUE)

3717-1-05.4(F)(1) / Outside receptacles - tight fitting lids
Outdoor refuse containers without tight fitting lids, doors, or covers. OBSERVED A TRASH RECEPTACLE OUTSIDE THE BACK DOOR THAT WAS NOT COVERED. COVER WHEN NOT IN ACTIVE USE.

3717-1-06.4(B) / Cleaning - frequency and restrictions.
Repeat Facility not maintained clean. THE FACILITY HAS ENCRUSTED BUILD UP AND/OR DEBRIS UNDER EQUIPMENT, SHELVING, COLD HOLDING UNITS, ICE MAKER, AROUND THE GREASE TRAP AND UNDER THE 3 BAY SINK , AND UNDER THE CABINETS AND COUNTERS, AND EQUIPMENT IN THE FRONT OF HOUSE.

3717-1-06.4(N) / Maintaining premises - unnecessary items and litter.
Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. OBSERVED UNUSED OR DAMAGED ITEMS (CHALKBOARD, CHAIR, CARDBOARD BOXES ON THE GROUND) OUTSIDE THE BACK DOOR. REMOVE.

3717-1-06.4(A) / Repairing.
Repeat Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. THE FACILITY HAS CRACKED TILES UNDER A COOLER BY THE TEAM MEMBERS TABLE, DAMAGED CORNERS BY THE BOH HANDSINK.

This facility has plans to remodel this summer.

How do you feel? What do you think?

