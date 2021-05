Rental e-scooters are to be trialled in London from next month as the capital seeks to shift motorists away from polluting cars to greener modes of transport.The e-scooters will have a maximum speed of 12.5mph – below the 15.5mph limit set by the Department for Transport – and be limited for use in selected areas in the west, centre and east of the capital.They will be legal to use in bicycle lanes and on roads, where users of private e-scooters remain banned.Dott, Lime and Tier, whose scooters have become a popular addition to several European capitals including Paris and Madrid,...