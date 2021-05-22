newsbreak-logo
NBA

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 odds, picks and prediction

By BetMGM
Pawhuska Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat Milwaukee Bucks play Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Heat vs. Bucks odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Heat head into the postseason with wins in...

NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA DFS: FanDuel Main Slate Lineup 5/23/21

The NBA Playoffs are here, and we have an exciting 4-game slate today! Let’s check out our NBA FanDuel line for today’s “Main Slate” that starts at 1:00 PM. This is a cash lineup that I make to enter 50/50 contests, however, I do still play these lineups in the big GPP’s just in case it really goes off for a huge day.
NBAawesemo.com

NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Monday, May 24th | Nikola Jokic

Monday keeps the NBA postseason rolling with a pair of intriguing matchups. Let’s look at the two-game main slate and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Don’t forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA DFS home page for more great written daily fantasy basketball content, including the FREE NBA Deep Dive — the most in-depth article in the industry.
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (5/24/21): NBA DFS Lineups

It's only prime time NBA action today with just two games. We have the Heat down 1-0 to the Bucks in Milwaukee for the early game. The nightcap is Portland up 1-0 in Denver. The Heat took the Bucks to overtime in Game 1. Denver looked overmatched against Portland. Will those trends hold again?
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel | Today 5/24/21

Every first-round series has played one game, and tonight there will be the first of the Game 2s. This makes some of minutes a little easier to figure out for the best NBA DFS picks on FanDuel and DraftKings. The teams should run players out for the same minutes that they played in the first games from over the weekend.
NBARotowire

Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series. Trail Blazers to win (+106) at DEN – FanDuel (1:24 PM CT) Portland took care of business in Game 1, as they exposed how little help Nikola Jokic has around him. The presumptive MVP – one of the best passers in the league – was held to just one assist. The Trail Blazers should continue sticking to the strategy of making Jokic score, and I think that's a recipe for success against Denver in the long run. Portland has an overwhelming number of weapons compared to the Nuggets.
NBArotogrinders.com

NBA Grind Down: Monday, May 24th - DFS Breakdown

Pace, offensive rating, and defensive rating are from the last 10 games. Offense Line Total O-Rating Pace Opp. D-Rating Pace P-Pace. Denver Nuggets -1.5 114.3 116.3 97.7 POR 115.3 99.0 98.4. Milwaukee Bucks -5.0 114.0 116.5 102.9 MIA 110.7 97.1 100.0. Portland Trail Blazers 1.5 112.8 117.1 99.0 DEN 111.5...
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Bucks, Dragic Props

Goran Dragic again proved he is one of the most valuable veterans any team can ask for. The Dragon stepped up in Game 1, leading the Heat in scoring with 25 points. An unfamiliar sight to success, as last year Dragic was arguably the key to their NBA Finals run. Dragic was a money-maker on the PRA line and books did not release his props for Game 1, because they knew he would be vastly undervalued.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA GPP Pivots: Monday 5/24 Playoff Edition

Jrue Holiday - Milwaukee Bucks (vs. Miami Heat) Duncan Robinson outperformed his salary in Miami’s first game against Milwaukee on Saturday. Milwaukee seems to be the popular pick tonight and I don’t disagree. With that said, daily fantasy-wise, this might not be a game that you want to over-invest in. My advice is, lock in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Butler OR Herro to your lineup (but end your exposure to this game there). It took an overtime effort for the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks role players to reach value. Brook Lopez, Trevor Ariza, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton all would have busted if not for overtime. Considering I like the Milwaukee Bucks to win fairly easily tonight and cover their - 5 points spread, Holiday will be a fine play. He has a solid floor, massive ceiling, and hopefully goes lower owned. Another player to invest in with Holiday is Tyler Herro.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

Eight-Game NBA Playoff Roundup Podcast

After a wild eight-game weekend to start the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Steve Alexander joins me on Roundball Stew to do an express breakdown of all the games, from Trae Young's heroics at Madison Square Garden to Luka Doncic beating the Clippers to James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant looking impressive in their playoff opener against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.
NBASportsBook Review

Heat vs. Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Picks and Odds Breakdown

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead on the Miami Heat after Saturday’s 109-107 overtime victory. Game 1 was tight with 16 ties and 17 lead changes. Monday, May 24, 2021 – 07:30 PM EDT at Fiserv Forum. Just like Game 1, Milwaukee is a 4.5-point...
NBARotowire

Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series. Monday brings two more playoff games in the NBA with the Bucks hosting the Heat and the Nuggets hosting the Trail Blazers. We also have another opportunity for some DFS fun on Yahoo, so let's highlight some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler Must, Simply, Be Better In Game Two

In Game One of a first-round and best-of-seven series between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat suffered a 107-109 overtime loss on Saturday. Taken out in the end by a well-defended and go-ahead jumper from Khris Middleton, with 0.5 seconds remaining — it ultimately lifted the Bucks to a 1-0 series advantage.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

NBA Playoffs Game 2 Preview: Heat aim to even first round series vs Bucks

The Miami Heat will try to even their first round series with a win tonight on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30pm. Goran Dragic led the Heat with 25 points while Khris Middleton scored 27 points for the Bucks’ 109-107 victory in Game 1, which ended with Middleton’s game-winning basket in OT. While Giannis Antetokounmpo was only able to score near the rim, he was 0-for-14 outside the restricted area in Game 1 according to ESPN, and the Bucks were horrendous from deep (5-31, 16.1%), it remains to be seen whether or not this was an effective Heat defensive strategy that can be replicated throughout the series or if the Bucks were simply cold from the field. Plus, will Milwaukee’s coaching staff be able to swiftly make the proper adjustments — which they struggled to do effectively in last year’s playoff series between the two teams.
NBAawesemo.com

The NBA Slate Starter: NBA DFS Strategy for DraftKings + FanDuel | Tuesday, 5/25

Monday was as manic as a two-game daily fantasy basketball slate can possibly get, with some insane outlier performances from the unlikeliest of places. Cheapies that put up right around 30 fantasy points were Monte Morris at around 20% ownership on both sites, Paul Millsap around 10%, Bryn Forbes at only 2% and Dewayne Dedmon at a minuscule 1%. In fact, the main $20 winner on DraftKings incredibly had all three, leading to a whopping 27-point margin that is unlikely to ever be replicated again. But that goes to show that if you’re willing to undertake some serious risk on the cheap end to pay up for studs on these smaller slates, some serious rewards could be in store (just don’t expect Forbes to go 6-for-9 from 3 next time around). Anyway, let’s get to work finding a few NBA DFS picks and strategies to attack Tuesday’s three-game slate with on DraftKings and FanDuel.