Opens and closes business: Measures to control pandemic are not efficient – 05/21/2021

By Raven Weber
sproutwired.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of deaths due to Kovid-19 increases and ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) start giving Stocking signs. With this, the authorities have decided to take restrictive measures to stop the progress of the epidemic. Coronavirus – With the closure of commercial establishments or reduced hours of operation. But there is a slight improvement in indicators that reopen stores and everything is going back to “normal”.

Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey seeks to achieve herd immunity by fall after massive vaccination program

Within the scope of its massive vaccination program, Turkey aims to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by the fall this year, the daily Hürriyet reported on May 25. According to Health Ministry’s data, around 20 million people across the country have gained immunity against the virus, as 12 million of them have been fully inoculated, while the rest of them have developed antibodies naturally after recovering from the virus.
Public Healthgeekwire.com

Gates Foundation reverses position on COVID vaccine patent protections after mounting pressure

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Thursday that it supports the lifting of patent protections on coronavirus vaccine technologies. Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman issued a statement saying that the Seattle-based philanthropic organization has been working for more than a year to make sure vaccines reach as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. But much more needs to be done.
Worldpandemic.news

COVID-19 vaccines to decimate world population, warns microbiologist … and it’s already happening in India and Brazil

A world-renowned microbiologist has warned that that the new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are contributing to the decimation of the world’s population. In an exclusive interview with The New American this month, German microbiologist Sucharit Bhakdi explained how coronavirus vaccines affect the body at the cellular level. He warned that these vaccines are set to cause a global catastrophe and decimate the human population.
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Cyprus says people under 50 should use mRNA-based vaccines

Cypriot health authorities on Wednesday advised people aged under 50 to use the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines that are based on the newer, mRNA technology. The Health Ministry said the decision came after a majority recommendation by its panel of scientific advisers on COVID-19, following “reports of serious incidents concerning blood clots.”
Public Healthkathmandupost.com

Nepal woefully short on human resources for Covid-19 treatment

Manmohan Memorial Medical College and Teaching Hospital at Swayambhu in Kathmandu started intensive care for Covid-19 patients a week ago. The hospital, which has been providing general intensive care for years, was unable to provide the service to Covid-19 patients because it did not have sufficient critical care experts. The...
Public HealthBoston Herald

India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

NEW DELHI — India crossed another grim milestone Monday with more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus, while a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. The milestone, as recorded by India’s Health Ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries...
Worldvestnikkavkaza.net

Over 2 mln people receive first component of COVID-19 jab in Kazakhstan

Over 2 mln people in Kazakhstan have been inoculated with the first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus infection, the second component of the jab was received by almost 950,000 residents of the republic, the Health Ministry’s press service reported on Tuesday. According to the agency, as of May...
Public Healthcaribbeantoday.com

PAHO Advises Against Relaxing COVID-19 Protocols for Vaccinated Travelers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Even as some Caribbean countries relax entry protocols for travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has strongly advised against going that route. PAHO Director of Health Emergencies Dr. Ciro Ugarte said on Wednesday that the World Health Organization (WHO) and...
Public HealthJoplin Globe

Fungal threat could complicate India's virus fight

NEW DELHI — Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Does Fireball Really Contain Antifreeze?

Any college student from the 2010s may remember that Fireball, the cinnamon-flavored whiskey favored for its cheapness, was the subject of rumors that said it was made from antifreeze. The rumors began in 2014 when Finland, Norway, and Sweden recalled a shipment of Fireball due to its being made from the American recipe, not the European one. This was not too unusual as in many foods the American recipe takes full advantage of the relatively lax attitude the FDA takes toward ingredients.
Public Healthnewsofbahrain.com

Bahrain Health Ministry to intensify field visits

The Health Ministry’s Public Health Directorate has assured the public that it will intensify its field visits to all sectors to ensure full compliance with the precautionary measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). The directorate carried out 139 inspection visits to restaurants and cafes on May 21, in coordination with...
MarketsCNBC

CCTV Script 21/05/21

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 21, 2021, Friday. The cryptocurrency market plummeted and lost about $1 trillion this week. Elon Musk was under attack because his bitcoin comments were seen as a major trigger of the sell-off. Musk posted a message on social media that he would not sell his bitcoin holdings, but investors who suffered huge losses during the turmoil didn't buy his words.
Public Healthdallassun.com

South Sudan Returning 72,000 COVID Vaccine Doses

JUBA - South Sudan's National Task Force on COVID-19 is sending back 72,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX facility for use in other countries before the doses expire. South Sudan received 132,000 doses in late March from COVAX, a global coalition that works to ensure fair and equitable...
Lifestyleliveandletsfly.com

UPDATE: Lady Goes Crazy On American Airlines After Seat Charger Snafu

Last week I brought you details about a passenger who went berserk on an American Airlines flight from Tokyo to Dallas after her in-seat charger would not fully charge her phone. New details have emerged about what occurred onboard. Update On American Airlines Seattle Diversion After Seat Charging Dispute. Four...
Healthraillynews.com

COPD Whatsapp Group Established

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) is a non-contagious lung disease that affects breathing. It occurs due to the deformation in the lungs as a result of prolonged inhalation of harmful gases and causes respiratory distress. The effects of the disease progress over time. According to the data of the World...