Opens and closes business: Measures to control pandemic are not efficient – 05/21/2021
The number of deaths due to Kovid-19 increases and ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) start giving Stocking signs. With this, the authorities have decided to take restrictive measures to stop the progress of the epidemic. Coronavirus – With the closure of commercial establishments or reduced hours of operation. But there is a slight improvement in indicators that reopen stores and everything is going back to “normal”.www.sproutwired.com