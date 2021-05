Red Dead Redemption 3 isn't in development, at least not that we know of, but when and if a third installment is made, Alex McKenna, the wonderful talent behind Sadie Adler, is down to return and return as the protagonist. Speaking to Dan Allen Gaming, McKenna said "it would be a dream" for Sadie Adler to return in a hypothetical Red Dead Redemption 3 and be the protagonist. And given the popularity of the character, who stood out amongst a terrific cast of characters as a fan favorite, it's safe to assume Red Dead Redemption fans would be down to see this happen as well.