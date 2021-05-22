newsbreak-logo
Is WhatsApp threatened with deportation from the Apple App Store?

By Frank Mccarthy
technewsinc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the official change to WhatsApp’s terms and conditions, the messaging service has become the focus of bad news: everything from secret updates to bad verification codes has been included. Now there is a new scandal. The triggers are the functional limitations associated with the refusal of the above terms and conditions. Like the English language site Apple Scope You mentioned, that WhatsApp violates a certain Apple App Store policy, which is titled “Unacceptable” (“Unacceptable”). According to the website, the whole thing can lead to removing the app from the app store or terminating the developer account.

