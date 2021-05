Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. It revolves around Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary boy born in a world where 80% of the population has superpowers or “Quirks.” For as long as he can remember, Midoriya has wanted to be a professional hero but is forced to accept that he can never be one after his idol, All Might, tells him that. However, when he shows incredible courage in the face of danger, All Might realizes how wrong he has been and picks Midoriya as the successor for his One For All Quirk.