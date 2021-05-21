newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Netflix wants executive for gaming expansion, source says

By Will Smith
 4 days ago

Video Gamesgamblingnews.com

EvenBet Eyes expansion in Colombia as it Hires Seasoned Gaming Executive

The LatAm gaming market is growing rapidly, and Colombia has one of the largest potential markets in the region. Despite the ongoing political and social turmoil the country is experiencing, the country has a strong and well-established gaming industry that continues to grow. EvenBet Gaming, the online gaming software firm, hopes to be able to take further advantage of its operations in Colombia by forming new alliances and working more closely with existing partners. To help with that and to strengthen its position in the LatAm region, it has hired a seasoned gaming executive to lead its efforts. Manuel Jimenez has been tapped to be EvenBet’s in-country company representative.
Behind Viral Videospurexbox.com

Netflix Is Reportedly Looking To Expand Into Video Games

Watch out Game Pass, you may have some competition as the media goliath Netflix is reportedly looking into expanding into the video game world. The new report comes from The Information, which cites sources "familiar with the situation". According to the publication, over the past few weeks, Netflix has been looking to fill a video game executive role, and has reached out to numerous people within the industry. The games Netflix produces are said to be "ad-free" and will operate similarly "to Apple’s online subscription offering, Apple Arcade."
BusinessGamasutra

Report: Netflix wants to hire game exec to create Apple Arcade-style service

Netflix wants to hire an executive to oversee a push into the video game industry, according to a new report from The Information (via GameWorldObserver). The company is reportedly keen to grow beyond its movie and television streaming roots by making significant inroads into gaming, and is intent on hiring a seasoned video game exec to lead the charge.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Netflix rumoured to be considering a game subscription service

Netflix is considering a move into gaming, with an Apple Arcade-style service being rumoured. As reported by The Information, the streaming giant has been recruiting for a game's executive to lead its new initiative, while also speaking to several senior figures within the industry for advice. Specifically, the firm has...
Businessgamepressure.com

Games on Netflix? The Company Plans to Expand Its Offer

Netflix is thinking about expanding the offerings with a video game streaming service? That's what a report from The Information suggests. It looks like the owners of Netflix, a platform offering numerous movies and TV series, are planning to expand its offer to video games. At least that's what a report from The Information suggests, according to which the company is looking to hire an industry veteran to lead the company into the world of gaming. The new service would be reminiscent of Apple's Arcade subscription, though associations with Xbox Game Pass come to mind.
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Lilbits: Linux phones and laptops, gaming on the Surface Duo, and is Netflix the Netflix for games?

Every time a company launches a game subscription service that lets you play a library of games for a monthly fee, it invariably gets referred to as a Netflix-for-games model. Now it looks like the real Netflix for games could be… Netflix. The company is reportedly looking to hire an executive to head up a new program that would see Netflix expand from video (and some podcasts) to games.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Netflix Could Be Designing More Immersive 'Gaming' Experiences

Netflix, the prolific film and television streaming service, could be branching out to more immersive experiences. It appears that Netflix's experiment with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch performed better than originally thought. The company has made moves recently to inch itself closer to the gaming sphere, including several adaptations from Assassin's Creed to DOTA. Allegedly, they've sought help curating further investments--potentially on Netflix and beyond.
Video GamesDestructoid

Netflix looking to get further involved in the games industry

Because it's all just one big mash-up of everyone and everything. Netflix is circling the video game industry, with an eye to getting deeper involved in the realms of interactive entertainment. The movie/TV streaming giant is now on the hunt for a new executive to lead a non-specific gaming division within the company.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix may go all-in on gaming, says report (updated)

Update: A Netflix spokesperson sent over this statement after we published the story below. "Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering - from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love - through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment."
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

Netflix might be the next company to get into game streaming

Netflix might still be the most popular streaming service in the US, but the last year hasn’t been kind in the face of increasing competition from rivals old and new. Maybe that’s why the streaming giant is casting its eyes over the video game streaming market, aiming for an expansion into the area.
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Netflix could be ready to dive into video games and interactive programming, revving up by searching for an executive to oversee new expansion

Netflix might be planning to expand into the $150 billion video game industry, according to a media report. The popular streaming company is 'excited to do more with interactive entertainment' beyond its popular offerings 'from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV', a spokesperson told DailyMail.com. 'Members...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Apple Top Executive Says Company Collected Over $100M in Commissions from Epic Games’ Fortnite on App Store

In its defense, Apple noted that its actions have been and are justified to protect its customers from bad actors. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) top executive Michael Schmid, who is the head of App Store business development for gaming, testified in a federal court in Oakland, California during the third week of an antitrust trial against Epic Games. According to Schmid, Apple collected over $100 million from Epic Games’ Fortnite during the two years that the game was online.
Businessanimationxpress.com

Netflix most likely to venture into the video game industry

Netflix is apparently expanding into videogames and it is looking to hire an executive to oversee its expansion into videogames, according to a source. The company is trying to ramp up efforts to grow beyond its traditional business as streaming competition intensifies according to The Information. The information on the...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Netflix Is Planning a Bigger Move Into Video Games

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) appears to be confirming rumors that have swirled about the streaming giant's further foray into video games. The company is working to hire an executive to take the lead on its expansion into gaming, according to a report that first appeared in The Information. The company has been...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Netflix is reportedly planning to get into games even more

According to a report in The Information based on anonymous sources, Netflix is planning to expand further into videogames and approaching "veteran game industry executives" as potential hires. While Netflix has previously produced interactive shows like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You vs. Wild, and collaborated with external developers on projects like Stranger Things 3: The Game, this would represent more than just dipping a toe in the videogame water. Apparently one of the plans being looked at is inspired by Apple Arcade's subscription service, which provides access to games exclusive to the service.