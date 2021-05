Barre – the popular form of group exercise which utilizes a ballet barre – has been a passion of Sara Kuher’s. Now, she’s bringing that passion to Bay Shore. Bayport’s Pure Barre exercise studio, located at 907 Montauk Highway, is owned by Kuher, a mother to two young children. Raised in Bayport, Kuher decided to own the fitness business after she was a dedicated Pure Barre client for many years. Since becoming the owner of the Bayport franchise in 2019, Kuher has always had the intention of expanding. Her new Bay Shore location is scheduled to open in mid-July.