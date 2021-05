Events held across the UK to trial bringing back mass gatherings have so far yielded positive results, with just 15 people reportedly contracting Covid-19 out of roughly 60,000 who took part. On Friday, the Government confirmed the figures to The Independent, asserting that the appearance of 15 cases was in line with the broader population.Indeed, latest figures show that the rate of people testing positive for coronavirus in the UK is about 22 infections per 100,000 people. In the trials, nine-large scale events were held across the UK, including the Brit Awards and the FA Cup final. The Brit...