Finally, a sleep solution | Off the Record
“Get a weighted blanket,” they said. “You’ll sleep better,” they said. And since I am a notoriously poor sleeper, I said “OK.”. In the past 30 years, the longest I’ve slept in one stretch was five hours. Now if I could consistently get five hours of sleep a night that would be wonderful but that’s just not how I (apparently) roll, toss and turn. Typically, the longest stretch of slumber I get on a “good night” is about 90-minutes; on a bad night I catch my “zees” in 45-minute increments. Yes, you read that right: I wake up about every 45-minutes.www.chicoer.com