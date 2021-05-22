How to switch between bluetooth devices connected to your Android device with just one touch

Whether you're a brand new Apple Airpods owner or have recently purchased a non-Apple device, the process to set up your AirPods is easy! We've already covered how to pair AirPods with Apple devices, and in this article, we'll focus on how to connect your AirPods to Android, Windows, Chromebook, and other non-Apple devices. To pair your AirPods, all you need to do is make sure your device Bluetooth is on, enable AirPods pairing mode, and select your AirPods from the Bluetooth device list. Let's get started.