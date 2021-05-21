G7 signs agreement to suspend international coal financing – poca Negócios

G7 agrees to stop overseas funding of coal to limit global warming. Many outlets cover the news from last Friday that G7 countries have vowed to stop all new financing for overseas coal projects by the end of this year, in what the Financial Times describes as a “breakthrough in the global effort to fight climate change”. The FT adds that the G7 environment ministers, including the US administration’s John Kerry and the UK’s COP26 president Alok Sharma, issued a “strongly worded” communiqué which “sets the stage for more climate pledges when G7 country leaders, including British prime minister Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden, meet in Cornwall next month”. BBC News says the ministers “agreed to stop direct funding of coal-fired power stations in poorer nations by the end of 2021”, adding: “There’s wriggle room in the statement, but the decision will send a clear message to development banks that still fund coal power in poor countries.” The Guardian says that “after two days of wrangling” the ministers also “committed to phasing out coal and fully decarbonising their [power] sectors in the 2030s”. The newspaper adds: “Japan, one of the world’s biggest sources of finance for coal power, along with China, held out on agreeing to stop helping to build until the final stages of the two-day virtual meeting. Japan’s government raised concerns that if it halted the financing, China would step in and build coal-fired power plants overseas that were less efficient than Japanese designs.” [The only other major state financier of overseas coal power development, South Korea, recently committed to phasing out support.] The Washington Post says the G7 nations agreed to “ambitious new goals”, adding that “other climate-related promises that nations made Friday included a commitment to safeguard 30% of the world’s land and 30% of oceans by 2030 in hopes of reversing the loss of wildlife and helping nature to soak up carbon emissions”. The Times states that “the decisions help to pave the way for a successful outcome from pivotal UN conferences on biodiversity in China in October and climate change in Glasgow in November”.