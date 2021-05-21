newsbreak-logo
G7 signs agreement to suspend international coal financing – poca Negócios

By Sarah Gracie
sproutwired.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs The seven largest developed economies in the world On Friday agreed to stop international financing for coal-emitting coal projects by the end of this year. Carbon, In addition to gradually phasing out support for all fossil fuels to meet global goals related to climate change. Stopping funding for fossil...

Energy IndustryTree Hugger

G7 Countries to End Coal Financing This Year

They say money makes the world go around so it might hold true that money can run it into the ground too. Whether it’s the World Bank or JP Morgan Chase or the Irish government, there’s a good reason why activists focused on the financing of coal funding in recent years and on pressuring those who hold the purse strings to stop being so generous with companies and industries profiting from and contributing to the climate crisis we are in.
Energy Industryajot.com

Snam CEO sees South Italy as new energy hub in EU recovery plan

Southern Italy could become a new energy hub under the European Union’s recovery plan thanks to its cheap solar power and potential for hydrogen production, Snam SpA Chief Executive Officer Marco Alvera said at a Bloomberg event on Tuesday. The region could be among the areas with “the cheapest energy...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Bowing to environmentalists, G7 to end funding coal mining

The G7 countries, representing the world's seven largest advanced economies, will stop funding coal projects that emit carbon by the end of 2021. The G7 statement also said that its member countries will "work with other global partners to accelerate the deployment of zero emission vehicles" The G7 countries repeated...
G7 agrees to stop overseas funding of coal to limit global warming

G7 agrees to stop overseas funding of coal to limit global warming. Many outlets cover the news from last Friday that G7 countries have vowed to stop all new financing for overseas coal projects by the end of this year, in what the Financial Times describes as a “breakthrough in the global effort to fight climate change”. The FT adds that the G7 environment ministers, including the US administration’s John Kerry and the UK’s COP26 president Alok Sharma, issued a “strongly worded” communiqué which “sets the stage for more climate pledges when G7 country leaders, including British prime minister Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden, meet in Cornwall next month”. BBC News says the ministers “agreed to stop direct funding of coal-fired power stations in poorer nations by the end of 2021”, adding: “There’s wriggle room in the statement, but the decision will send a clear message to development banks that still fund coal power in poor countries.” The Guardian says that “after two days of wrangling” the ministers also “committed to phasing out coal and fully decarbonising their [power] sectors in the 2030s”. The newspaper adds: “Japan, one of the world’s biggest sources of finance for coal power, along with China, held out on agreeing to stop helping to build until the final stages of the two-day virtual meeting. Japan’s government raised concerns that if it halted the financing, China would step in and build coal-fired power plants overseas that were less efficient than Japanese designs.” [The only other major state financier of overseas coal power development, South Korea, recently committed to phasing out support.] The Washington Post says the G7 nations agreed to “ambitious new goals”, adding that “other climate-related promises that nations made Friday included a commitment to safeguard 30% of the world’s land and 30% of oceans by 2030 in hopes of reversing the loss of wildlife and helping nature to soak up carbon emissions”. The Times states that “the decisions help to pave the way for a successful outcome from pivotal UN conferences on biodiversity in China in October and climate change in Glasgow in November”.
G7 ministers call for end to unabated coal-fired power investment

Environment ministers for the G7 nations called May 21 for the end of unabated coal plant development and accelerated efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The new commitment, replacing...
UK claims diplomatic victory as G7 confirms crackdown on coal power

UK efforts to “consign coal power to history” took a major step forward today after the G7 agreed to crack down on coal power use at home and abroad. After marathon talks, the seven G7 nations – the US, Japan, Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy, and France – agreed to phase out direct government support for overseas coal projects by the end of the year.
In climate push, G7 agrees to stop international funding for coal

LONDON — The world’s seven largest advanced economies agreed on Friday to stop international financing of coal projects that emit carbon by the end of this year, and phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets. Stopping fossil fuel funding is seen as...
G7 To End State Financing For Coal Power Plants This Year

The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" electricity supplies in the 2030s. Ahead of a leaders meeting in Britain next month, G7 countries' climate and environment ministers also reaffirmed their...
