Fresh off a massive point against Juventus last week, Fiorentina turn to another traditional rival for the Derby dell’Apennino, traveling north across the mountains to take on Bologna. In 149 previous meetings (dating back to 1928), the Viola are W57 D49 L43 against the Oscar Meyers, including a run of 13 straight without defeat; the last time the Rossoblù came out with a win was 2013 (woah). The reverse fixture finished scoreless as the Viola failed to register a shot on target and relied on some Bartłomiej Drągowski heroics to keep a clean sheet.