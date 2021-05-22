Baxter Marine Group Reorganizes and Names New President
Baxter Marine Group reorganizes its operating companies under the Wheelhouse Technologies brand. Baxter Marine Group reorganizes its operating companies, Wheelhouse, Vessel Vanguard, SeaKits and TruPlug under the Wheelhouse Technologies brand. Combined, these seasoned and well-respected products and services support thousands of military, commercial and recreational vessels across the globe. The combined power of these platforms allows for the continued evolution of the world’s premier Marine Maintenance Management software and Damage Control products.www.sfgate.com